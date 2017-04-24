Chris Pratt Forced To Apologize For Blue Collar Movies Quotes

Chris Pratt is currently on a promotional tour for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, meaning that he has been confronted with a barrage of questions on a daily basis regarding both the forthcoming blockbuster and his thoughts on all things cinema. Chris Pratt obviously isn’t too happy with some of the remarks he has made during this time, though, because he has now taken to Twitter to apologize for his recent comments regarding blue collar movies.

Chris Pratt took to Twitter on Friday to retract his remarks that not enough movies are made about blue collar America. Because, after careful reconsideration, the Guardians Of The Galaxy and Jurassic World actor has clearly realized that his comments were more than a little off, and there are actually quite a lot of movies made “about blue collar America.”

That was actually a pretty stupid thing to say. I'll own that. There's a ton of movies about blue collar America. https://t.co/DclYfNsiv3 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 21, 2017

Chris Pratt dug himself into this hole when he conducted an interview with Men’s Fitness, which was uploaded on Thursday. During this discussion Chris Pratt insisted that Hollywood movies don’t represent the “average, blue-collar American,” while also detailing how he believes he has stories of this ilk to tell that an audience would like to see.

I don’t see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they’re not my stories. I think there’s room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn’t necessarily represented in Hollywood.

Soon after Chris Pratt’s comments were released the internet lit up with reminders for the actor, as it was pointed out to him that the likes of Manchester By The Sea, Sully, Paterson, and Deepwater Horizon featured such characters. During the same interview with Men’s Fitness Chris Pratt also opened up about his everyman appeal, declaring that, in his mind, he can relate to anyone in the world.

I do feel like I relate to everybody—to the struggles of people both out here and where I grew up. I feel like I could have a beer or a meal with just about anyone and find something to relate to.

We shouldn’t be surprised that Chris Pratt has found himself involved in a little bit of conflict regarding comments he’s made in his promotional tour for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. That’s because Chris Pratt previously took to his Facebook account to pre-emptively apologize for any remarks he would make ahead of his Jurassic World promotional campaign last year.

I want to make a heartfelt apology for whatever it is I end up accidentally saying during the forthcoming ‪#‎JurassicWorld‬ press tour. I hope you understand it was never my intention to offend anyone and I am truly sorry,” the message reads. “When I do (potentially) commit the offensive act for which I am now (pre) apologizing you must understand I (will likely have been) tired and exhausted when I (potentially) said that thing I (will have had) said that (will have had) crossed the line.

Chris Pratt managed to avoid any controversy ahead of the release of Jurassic World, which went on to gross $1.670 billion at the worldwide box office when it was released back in the summer of 2015. This success immediately provoked Universal Pictures to greenlight a sequel to the blockbuster, which is now in production, and will once again see Chris Pratt return in the leading of Owen Grady.

Those of you that want to see more of Chris Pratt in the very near future can do just that from May 5, 2017, as that’s when Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released into cinemas. Early reviews have already suggested that the blockbuster does its hugely successful original justice, while Pratt will also reprise his role as Peter Quill in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and its follow-up.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]