Erin Moran’s Cause Of Death: Here’s What Police Has To Say Amid Rumors Of How She Died

Erin Moran’s cause of death has become a hot topic online as official results could take weeks before finally shedding light on the unexpected demise of the Happy Days star.

On April 22, the 56-year-old comedienne was found dead in a neighborhood in southern Indiana after police received a 911 call reporting an “unresponsive female” at 4:07 p.m. ET. Citing the official police report, TMZ said that Moran was already dead when the body was found.

Ever since news of her death emerged, speculations ran rampant online, causing a stir on social media.

An article from the Daily Mail Australia, for example, claimed that Erin Moran’s cause of death might be heroin overdose and continued to talk about how the Happy Days actress was “broke and homeless after being kicked out of mother-in-law’s trailer park house in drunken brawl.”

The outlet further revealed that the 56-year-old comedienne “was seen looking worse” late in 2012 outside a Holiday Inn following an alleged bout that caused her to be kicked out of the trailer she lived in with her husband, Steve Fleischmann.

Citing Radar Online as source, the outlet further narrated how Moran and her mother-in-law reportedly got into a fight after the former Hollywood star arrived home drunk.

“Happy Days star Erin Moran has continued her downward spiral by getting into a drunken street brawl with the mother-in-law who had tried to save her from homelessness,” Radar said in a 2012 report.

According to the article related to Erin Moran’s cause of death, the comedienne, her husband, and his mother was kicked out of their home in Indiana “for excessive non-stop partying.” It went on to narrate how Erin and her mother-in-law were not in the best of terms as she and her husband would sneak into the older lady’s home even after she refused to let them back in following the foreclosure of their house.

While there had been many negative news about Moran since she left behind her child star fame, Happy Days fans are still not happy to hear that people believe that she died of heroin overdose. Some people even seem to consider this as an act of disrespecting the recently deceased comedienne.

Despite speculations thrown all over the Internet about the matter, a more recent report from Radar reveals what the police has to say about Erin Moran’s cause of death.

Toxicology results could take weeks before being released in public, the Harrison County Sheriff revealed to the outlet. This means reports that come out just days after she was found dead are unofficial and are just rumors.

What we do know for a fact is that she will be missed as her Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-stars pay tribute to her over Twitter despite reports about Erin Moran’s cause of death.

Ron Howard who plays Richie Cunningham, the older brother to Erin’s character, Tweeted that he prefer to remember the comedienne as someone who brightens up the set of Happy Days.

Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens. https://t.co/8HmdL0JKlf — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) April 23, 2017

Henry Winkler who made a name when he played The Fonz in Happy Days noted how the 56-year-old actress is finally at peace albeit too early.

OH Erin… now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth …Rest In It serenely now.. too soon — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) April 23, 2017

Moran’s on-screen mother, Marion Ross, commented “This breaks my heart,” and went on to remember Erin’s better days via an interview with NBC Los Angeles as cited by Today.

“She was the quickest, fastest little kid. Wonderful.”

Meanwhile, Scott Baio, her on-screen partner on Joanie Loves Chachi, also offered his condolences to Moran’s loved ones and paid tribute to the actress.

Child actor advocate Paul Petersen also paid tribute to Erin while noting how she was never abandoned during her time of need in an interview with Deadline.

“Abandonment was not the issue. Don’t doubt for a moment that we tried.”

[Featured Image by by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images]