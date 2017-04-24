Amber Heard Goes Public With Elon Musk, As Father Reveals Marriage Plans

Since divorcing Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has been spending much of her time with Tesla boss Elon Musk and, while sources continuously insist that the two simply share a good friendship, the public still believes there’s something more going on. Adding fuel to the fire, Amber and Elon have seemed especially close during public outings, attending events together and sharing intimate dinners. Now, reports of public displays of affection between Heard and the Tesla head suggest those romance rumors might have been true after all.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk Pack on the PDAs

Amber Heard is currently in Australia, where she’s filming Aquaman, and, instead of trying to sneak her dogs into the country for company, People reports that Elon Musk turned up to keep Amber entertained. Ms. Heard joined Elon for a fun Sunday away from the movie set with the couple spending time together at Gold Coast’s Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, where they were seen walking with their arms interlocked.

Amber Heard herself confirmed the romance gossip, when she followed the Sunday outing with a revealing Instagram posting. In the picture, Heard is seen relaxing an arm on Elon’s shoulder, while the Tesla founder sports a ruby red kiss mark on his cheek.

“Cheeky” was all Amber wrote for a caption.

Ms. Heard’s followers will have to read as much or as little into that remark as they like, because that seems to be all the actress is saying on the subject.

Previously, Amber and Mr. Musk attended the premiere of Al Gore’s upcoming documentary, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power in California. Among other sightings, both Amber and Elon were seen at Delano South Beach in Florida at the same time, though no one saw them together.

Amber filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in May 2016, while Elon Musk filed for divorce from his wife, Talulah Riley, in January 2015.

Will Amber Heard Marry Elon Musk? Her Father Thinks So

While everyone is just getting used to seeing Heard and Musk together, Amber’s father told WJLA that things are a great deal more serious than they might appear to the public. David Heard confirms that the two are definitely more than just friends and says things are heating up between them with the pair planning for a future together.

“Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married. One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that,” says David.

On the other hand, a source close to Amber claims David’s assertions are entirely false, adding that there are no plans for a wedding at this time. The source uses Heard’s Aquaman filming schedule as proof that there’s nothing between her and the Tesla founder.

Admittedly, this is an odd pairing and one that didn’t happen through mere coincidence. Upon seeing Amber in 2013’s Machete Kills, Elon sent out emails to his Hollywood contacts, asking for a meeting with Amber to be arranged.

“If there is a party or event with Amber, I’d be interested in meeting her just out of curiosity,” Elon wrote in one email. “Allegedly, she is a fan of George Orwell and Ayn Rand… most unusual.”

At the time, Musk may have been trying to mask his attraction for Ms. Heard, because he clarified in further emails that he wasn’t trying to do anything more than meet the actress.

“I’m not angling for a date,” wrote the Tesla boss in a follow-up email. “I know she’s in a long-term relationship, but… Amber just seems like an interesting person to meet.”

Now that they’re both single, it seems things have changed for Ms. Heard and Elon Musk.

