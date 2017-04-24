Apollo Nida’s Fiancee, Sherien Almufti, Praises Him And Denies She’s ‘Thirsty’

Prior to the airing of part 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion show on Sunday night, Apollo Nida’s fiancee, Sherien Almufti, perhaps in anticipation of what viewers were going to hear Phaedra Parks say about him on the special, put up a lengthy Instagram post that praised and showed him support. Sherien then, seemingly in response to criticism leveled at her by Phaedra’s fans, put up another Instagram post that denied that she’s desperate for attention and relevance.

In her tribute to Apollo, to whom she got engaged to last fall, Sherien praised him for staying strong despite being misunderstood, judged and ridiculed. She said that his strength kept her going and that one day, others will also see how amazing he is. She implored him to continue being positive and strong. Perhaps in reference to the day he finishes serving his multi-year prison sentence and finally walks out a free man, Sherien ended her message by stating how excited she is for when they reunite, predicting that the moment will be magical.

Not surprisingly, Sherien’s loving message for Apollo received a lot of criticism. People accused her of just being with Apollo in order to get a bit of reality TV fame for herself. People questioned her on how she can be so desperate that she’s with a repeat criminal who still has years left on his prison sentence. They told her to get some self respect and that Apollo’s not worth the wait. Some people also reminded Sherien that Apollo’s fighting his divorce from Phaedra and that he’s still technically married to her since a judge recently overturned their divorce judgment.

Perhaps in response to all of that criticism, Sherien then put up another Instagram post that seemingly denied that she’s with Apollo just because of reality TV fame, or as the Atlanta housewives would say, because she’s “thirsty.” She posted a photo of a tall bottle of water and declared that she has plenty of water. Sherien ended her message by stating that she’s “unbothered.”

In a recent The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode, Sherien Almufti surprised everyone by showing up to Todd Tucker’s and Kandi Burruss’ opening party for their restaurant, Old Lady Gang. Sherien told Todd, who has remained friends with Apollo Nida, that she was there as Apollo’s representative, to thank him and Kandi for all of the support that they have shown him during his imprisonment. When Todd introduced Sherien to Kandi and the other housewives as Apollo’s fiancee, their jaws practically fell open.

Sitting with the housewives, Sherien then took a phone call from Apollo. Apollo said that he and Phaedra Parks, contrary to her having told Cynthia Bailey that the divorce was final, were still in litigation. He also accused Phaedra of trying to trick and harm him in the divorce proceedings.

In her Bravo blog post regarding that scene, Phaedra expressed disappointment in Apollo.

“It was my birthday so I am glad I decided to spend it with Porsha instead of being ambushed at the OLG opening! Even though Apollo and I are no longer together, this was disappointing for me to watch. Not because of my feelings, but because we have two young and impressionable sons who very much need a positive male role model, and this sort of behavior is not something I would want them to associate with their father.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sherien said in an interview in December, 2016, that she and Apollo didn’t begin their romance until after he began his prison sentence. She also revealed that it was she who drove him to prison.

In March, TMZ reported that a judge has thrown out Apollo and Phaedra’s divorce judgment because he found it unfair to Apollo. The judge came to the conclusion that Phaedra intentionally misspelled Apollo’s name in the divorce papers, misled him about the proceedings and failed to inform him of the final hearing and subsequent divorce judgment.

Phaedra’s representative in turn released a statement that criticized him for fighting the divorce judgement, especially when he has already engaged himself to another woman, Sherien.

“It’s very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage. Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children.”

On part 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 9 reunion show, Phaedra repeated her statement that she couldn’t understand why Apollo was contesting their divorce. She claimed that she already paid him $100,000 to settle things. She also showed host Andy Cohen a copy of her divorce judgment, dated July 12, 2016, and explained that she didn’t want to tell anyone besides family and real friends that her divorce was finalized.

Yet Kenya Moore quickly pointed out that Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida were in fact still married since he’s fighting the judgment. Kandi Burruss also questioned Phaedra’s divorce story, implying that she’s not the victim that she portrays herself to be. Kandi accused Phaedra of intentionally misspelling Apollo’s name on the divorce papers in order to keep stringing him along.

