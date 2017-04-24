‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers: ‘Rickmancing The Stone’ May Involve A Gemstone And Romance

Rick and Morty Season 3 continues with Episode 2 this summer after Episode 1 aired on April 1. That’s quite a long wait, but thankfully, we have the next episode’s title that can help us discern what it could be about.

“Rickmancing The Stone” = Romancing The Stone?

According to Inverse, Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 2 titled “Rickmancing the Stone” is totally based off of a 1984 action-adventure romcom named Romancing the Stone. Having episode titles that are a play around real-life show titles are not unusual for the show, so the chance is high that the story of the next episode will borrow some elements from the 20th Century Fox movie.

Other titles that are clear references to other shows include “Lawnmower Dog” (a play on The Lawnmower Man), “The Rickshank Redemption” (a play on The Shawshank Redemption), and “Big Trouble in Little Sanchez” (a play on Big Trouble in Little China).

As you can observe, almost every title has “Rick” inserted somewhere. But sometimes, it can be “Morty” as in the case of “Mortynight Run” or “Squanch” as in “The Wedding Squanchers.” As Rick and Morty is all about weird fun, it’s not a wonder how the writers come up with these kinds of titles.

What Is Romancing The Stone About?

If you know Indiana Jones, well, Romancing the Stone is sort of like that. It stars Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas whose characters fall in love with each other while on an adventure. There’s this gem that’s crucial to the story and there’s some conflict where an alligator swallows a person, but the couple eventually get their happy ending.

Day 104 – Romancing the Stone – 1984 https://t.co/BNrbOrpgjX pic.twitter.com/O9fD43wwv3 — Arjun Chohan (@ArjunChohan) April 16, 2017

So what will the Rick and Morty episode “Rickmancing the Stone” be about? At the least, we can expect a gemstone that Rick will want to get. We can’t expect a love story between the insane scientist and another character, though, as he’s made it clear before what he thinks about love.

It’s quite possibly that Morty will be on Jack’s (Douglas’ character) footsteps here. He might fall in love with some girl on a quest to save her sister, and both him and Rick will be forced to join her. But will there be a happy ending?

Where’s The Pickle?

It’s unclear how the pickle plays into this, though. As Rick and Morty set out for a brand new adventure after the former escapes from prison, Rick and Morty’s official Twitter account states “a pickle will rise” this summer.

Rick is free, but he won't be going on more adventures until this summer. A pickle will rise… — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 2, 2017

We can’t imagine what significance the pickle will have in the Romancing the Stone premise. Could it be the gem?

Rick And Morty Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date

As Inquisitr previously reported, Rick and Morty Season 3 will resume this summer. We don’t have a specific release date yet, but rumors point to a July launch, just like Season 2 in 2015. Fans can be rest assured that the promised summer launch of Episode 2 will be followed as Adult Swim has already announced it.

Tired Of Waiting For Rick And Morty Season 3?

The Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality VR game has just been released, offering players the chance to work with the scientist on his lab. Players act the part of Morty’s clones that complete assignments for Rick. It’s quite a short game due to the limitations of the current technology, but it is immersive and weird and fun, nonetheless.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality sells for $29.99 and is available to play on the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Those who want to get their Rick and Morty fix can get busy on the game in the meantime and interact with the ever-helpful Mr. Meeseeks.

[Featured Image by Rick and Morty/Adult Swim]