Aaron Hernandez Was Changing His Life Before Suicide–Questions Around His Death, Gay Lover, Still Unanswered

Aaron Hernandez, the former Patriots tight-end who was convicted for murder, was becoming a changed man before he committed suicide on April 19.

That’s according to a new exposé written by Boston Herald writer Ron Borges for Rolling Stone. The article paints a picture of Hernandez as a man whose “tough-guy” mask had cracked.

“According to several sources, Hernandez had begun to read more,” Borges wrote. “(Bristol County Sheriff Thomas) Hodgson reportedly encouraged this habit, suggesting he begin with a book of life lessons, ‘Tuesdays With Morrie.’ Hernandez talked with friends about it and allegedly his old college teammate, Mike Pouncey, who stayed in touch with him, told Hernandez he read it on his recommendation.”

One of the books he also started reading was the Bible. This is significant because, as Inquisitr previously reported, a Bible was found near to his body when he was found dead. The Bible was open and turned to the page which contains the well known verse, John 3:16: “For god so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever believes him should not periish but have everlasting life”

Aaron Hernandez scribbled that verse in red ink on his forehead before he took his own life.

“He told me he used to read it with a coach at Florida. He’d gotten away from it but he liked it,'” Sheriff Hodgson said, according to the article in The Rolling Stone. “I asked him if he was reading the one in his cell. He told he was. He said he opened it randomly ‘and it was all about me.’ He had a way of only letting in what he wanted.”

There were also reports that Hernandez was in good spirits days before he committed suicide. He was more pleasant to the guards, making jokes about needing a haircut even though he was bald. During his final hours of life, he was seen hanging out with gang members outside his prison cell and participating in basketball games with other inmates.

All of these details don’t indicate a man who was so depressed that he decided to end it all. In fact, relatively speaking things in Hernandez’s life were looking up at the time of his suicide.

As CNN reported, days before he died Aaron Hernandez was acquitted of two murder counts. The former Patriots tight end had been accused of killing two men, Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu outside of a nightclub in 2012. Defense attorneys argued that the prosecution’s main witness, Alexander Bradley, was the actual murderer.

Hernandez broke down in tears when the not guilty verdict was read.

Despite the acquittal for the double murder, Hernandez was still serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd. But there was an appeal in the works.

There are still people within Hernandez’s circle who question whether his death was a suicide or whether there was some foul play involved.

According to an article in The Boston Globe, one of Hernandez’s attorneys has indicated in written court filings that the family intends to pursue their own investigation into the former NFL star’s death. The attorney, George Leontire, also said that the family has had a second independent autopsy conducting and are waiting to receive the results. The family may also pursue a civil suit against the prison for “negligent supervision or negligence” as there claim there was an unusual time lapse in prison cell checks on the night that Hernandez died.

Leontire also addressed the “salacious” claims about his sex life that have come out after Hernandez’s death. Recently, there have been media reports that he may have killed Odin Lloyd to hide that he was bisexual and that he addressed one of his suicide notes to an alleged prison boyfriend who is now on suicide watch.

The attorney slammed state officials for leaking details about the suicide notes without checking with the family first.

“We don’t know the status of those suicide notes,” Leontire said. “We don’t know what those suicide notes say, if they are suicide notes.”

Aaron Hernandez was 27 years old when he died and is survived by a four year old daughter and a fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez.

