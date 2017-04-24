‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Addresses Departure Rumors, Sets The Record Straight

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that there are juicy things coming up involving the character of Victor Newman, played by Eric Braeden, and viewers are curious to see what is on the way. Victor’s prior collaboration with Chloe was exposed and now Nick, Victoria, and Nikki have all sworn that they are done with him. He’s writing a memoir with Scott and everybody knows that there are juicy secrets that will be exposed if he moves forward with this. Are these latest storyline developments paving the way for Eric Braeden to leave the iconic soap role as some have speculated?

Every year, it seems that rumors start to swirl indicating that Eric Braeden is leaving Young and Restless. It usually does not take long for someone to ask the Y&R actor about this on social media, and Eric is always quick to dismiss the buzz. Given these latest twists and turns with the character of Victor Newman, the rumors apparently are starting to swirl again.

While it is true that Braeden has written his personal memoir, and he is doing some touring to promote it, fans should not worry about Victor leaving Genoa City. Newman may be facing some big moments in the shows ahead, but Eric has reassured his fans that he is not going anywhere. The actor posted on Twitter that he is not leaving Young and Restless and he hopes this now lays the rumor to rest. However, he did thank fans for caring about whether he’s staying or going.

I AM NOT LEAVING THE SHOW! Hopefully that will lay this rumor to rest!! But thank you for caring! — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) April 21, 2017

Braeden interacts quite a bit with his followers on social media, and he did follow up with someone else noting that it does get a bit annoying that these rumors swirl every year or so. These rumors may get somewhat annoying, but Eric reinforced that it is nice to know that everybody cares. Quite a few Young and Restless fans tweeted back at him, thanking him for confirming that he wasn’t going anywhere and talking about how much they adore him.

Now that viewers can breathe a sigh of relief that Braeden isn’t leaving, what do Young and Restless spoilers detail about what’s ahead for Victor? Will Nikki, Nick, and Victoria find a way to forgive him? How many more of his secrets will emerge as Scott writes his memoir? Soap Central shares that during the week of April 24, Newman will face a shocker and he will also make a grand gesture that surprises Nikki.

The May sweeps period is about to begin and Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Victor will be anxious to prove himself to his family. Nick will struggle with the secret he is keeping from Chelsea about Victor’s connection to Adam’s death and Abby’s quest to prove herself to her father will cause her a lot of stress. Chloe is on the run, but there may still be some twists and turns related to her storyline on the way.

As for other Y&R storylines, Young and Restless spoilers note that Phyllis and Billy’s reunion will generate some jealousy for Victoria and it seems that Billy and Jack’s relationship will become even more contentious. Hilary will be quite jealous over Mariah and Devon and both Ashley and Jack will be throwing themselves into their unusual romances. They’ll also encounter a face from the past, seemingly their mother Dina Mergerson.

Were you worried that the rumors regarding Eric Braeden leaving Young and Restless might be true? Do you think that Victor will be able to convince Victoria, Nick, and Nikki to forgive him for his alliance with Chloe, and are there more twists to come regarding Chloe and the night of the cabin explosion? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that there are plenty of juicy moments on the way involving the character of Victor Newman and viewers will be curious to see where things head next.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]