‘Days Of Our Lives’ May Sweeps Spoilers: What To Expect From Gabi, Abigail, Brady, Nicole, And More

Days Of Our Lives fans are aware that May sweeps are around the corner. That means storylines will intensify on the NBC soap opera. Recently, executive producer Ken Corday teased what viewers can expect from several of the Salem residents.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up during May sweeps.

We're all smiles around these three! ???? #DAYS ⠀ ???? @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Ken Corday teased what is coming up for some of the characters. When it comes to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) will interrupt their happy moment. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Xander will find Brady and Nicole‘s Canadian hideout and threaten them with a gun. According to the executive producer, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Xander’s appearance will jeopardize the couple’s future. Another individual that will cause problems is Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry).

“Deimos is not going to let Nicole get away from him and devises a plan to rescue her – at all costs. But is he hiding something?”

As for “Chabby,” their future is uncertain. Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) have different ideas about what is best for Chad (Billy Flynn). Abigail (Marci Miller) will be focused on helping Dario (Jordi Vilasuso), but only as a friend. Apparently, he gets in over his head. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will continue to get friendly. However, the Salem newcomer then starts to get close to Lani (Sal Stower). How will JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) handle this when he finds out?

Also, Days Of Our Lives spoilers for May sweeps tease that Lani will get more involved with an undercover case. It has to do with a pimp named Snake. However, JJ worries about how far she will go in order to bust the criminal.

Recently, a character named Tripp (Lucas Adams) was introduced. It turns out that he is Steve “Patch” Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) biological son. However, the young man was told that Steve killed Ava. As fans know, Joey (James Lastovic) was really the one who murdered Tripp’s mother. While Steve and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will begin bonding with Tripp on Days Of Our Lives, Jade Michaels (Gabrielle Haugh) might be an issue. Joey asked her to move out, but she will accept Tripp’s offer to move into his place.

“Tripp sets out to avenge his mother’s death and does some digging to find the truth. A wounded Jade, who knows the truth about Ava, decides to help.”

As for Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that they try to help a friend in trouble. It is teased that Eric will go on some kind of “secret mission.”

Selfies are better with friends! #DAYS ⠀ ???? @oliviarosekeegan A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

On Days Of Our Lives, Ciara Brady (Vivian Jovanni) has found a new man named Wyatt (Scott Shilstone). However, he is up to no good, but fans are not quite sure what it is. Ken Corday said that Wyatt and Ciara’s relationship will make Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) jealous. He will also feel guilty because he is the reason they are together.

“Ciara and Wyatt’s relationship grows to new levels, which makes Theo jealous, not to mention guilty, since he put Wyatt in Ciara’s path. Will he expose Wyatt and go for Ciara himself?”

Finally, several Salem residents will travel to Greece looking for friends, family, and fortune. There will be adventure, intrigue, and a bit of danger. The characters that are headed abroad include Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). JJ, Lani, Eli, Gabi, and Chad also go on the trip.

What do you think of what executive producer Ken Corday had to say about May sweeps? What do you think will happen with your favorite characters on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Corday Productions]