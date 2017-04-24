Kris Jenner Furious As Caitlyn Exposes Sex Life In Memoir: ‘KUWTK’ Family Won’t Tolerate Transgender Star?

Kris Jenner has had enough of Caitlyn Jenner’s promotional campaign to bash her and the family that the former athlete had raised for the majority of his life, it’s been claimed.

Kris Jenner was already said to have been nervous about the Diane Sawyer interview that Caitlyn had booked, in what would become an ABC 20/20 special.

The interview, which aired on Friday evening, as recalled by E! Online, turned out to be exactly how Kris Jenner envisioned it — nothing but supposed lies and hurtful comments in an attempt to make Caitlyn seem like the victim in every given situation.

Kris Jenner is furious because not only did Caitlyn discuss her former sex life with the momager, she also claimed that nobody in the Kardashian household reaches out to her now that she has chosen to live her life as a transgender woman, insinuating that they don’t accept her new lifestyle.

It was unbearable for Kris Jenner to know that the woman she was married to for over two decades had yet again used a platform as big as ABC to make her look good in front of the world, to tell such intimate stories that nobody needed to know.

If anything, Kris Jenner is disappointed and hurt. She’s given the impression to friends and family that she no longer wants to be associated with the 67-year-old, stressing that there’s only so many times a person can be forgiven before one has had enough.

“It is making her feel weird that she has to go through whatever fallout comes from it. It’s more of a burden than Kris wants it to be,” Hollywood Life shares.

Kris Jenner Says ‘Everything’ In Caitlyn Jenner’s Book Is ‘Made Up’ https://t.co/vWaypLe2O3 pic.twitter.com/4APyGOI5pj — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 22, 2017

In the midst of being furious about Caitlyn’s interview with Diane Sawyer, Kris Jenner is also annoyed with some of the comments made in her ex-husband’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, where she reveals that having sex with Kris was extremely uncomfortable, Page Six asserts.

“‘My attitude is no different than it was in high school: I’m just not entirely comfortable with it,'” Caitlyn writes in her book when referring to what sex was like with Kris Jenner throughout their marriage, making it known that she would have preferred not to engage in sexual activities with her.

In an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner learns about her ex-husband’s plans to reveal her memoir in the forthcoming months. It doesn’t take long for Kris to share her concerns about the book, knowing that Caitlyn would most definitely use this opportunity to give the Kardashian family a hard time.

From making claims that her own family has abandoned her to Kris Jenner being ice cold ever since the news about her transformation was made on the previous Diane Sawyer interview with ABC, Caitlyn Jenner has certainly given off the impression that she’s getting back at her family for not being more supportive of her new lifestyle.

Kris Jenner says she’s ‘done’ with Caitlyn Jenner over new memoir: Watch the #KUWTK clip https://t.co/2hYqMAv4Sw pic.twitter.com/kGp8dyFKqf — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 20, 2017

And in the midst of doing so, she certainly doesn’t mind dishing the dirt on Kris Jenner and their marriage together. Revealing something as intimate as saying that sex with Kris was uncomfortable has certainly left the momager in a fragile mindset, feeling as if her marriage with her former husband was a lie from the start.

News of Kris Jenner’s anger with Caitlyn for engaging in another interview with Sawyer comes just weeks after an excerpt from the former athlete’s book revealed that Kris reportedly always knew about Caitlyn’s plans to become a woman — even before they married.

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images]