‘American Horror Story’ News: Jessica Lange ‘Has No Plans’ To Return To The FX Series

American Horror Story fans should not count on Jessica Lange returning to the FX series for Season 7, reports ET Online on Saturday. The 68-year-old actress revealed that she has ‘no plans” to go back to AHS “anytime soon.”

Lange is a fan favorite on American Horror Story but hasn’t appeared on the series since 2014. The fans continually ask when and if she plans to return and the AHS alum reveals that she doesn’t plan on coming back to the series.

“I have no plans to at this point, no,” Jessica said.

Bette and Joan's #Feud wraps up tonight. Inside Jessica Lange and @SusanSarandon's take on the battle royale https://t.co/ZYNT8DYhWk pic.twitter.com/k8XbGdFTrN — Variety (@Variety) April 23, 2017

Lange has been busy working with American Horror Story showrunner, Ryan Murphy in the FX series, Feud. Jessica said that she rarely thinks about her time on AHS and has been entirely focused on her role as Joan Crawford on Feud.

“I think the work speaks for itself. If they like it, they like it, if they don’t, they don’t, “Jessica said of her work on Feud: Bette and Joan.

“I think what we did was to try and portray this story and these characters very honestly and with reverence and respect, and hopefully the story comes across.”

Lange expressed in an interview a few months ago that she enjoyed her time on American Horror Story, but felt it was time for her to move on. She doesn’t “see a reason” to come back, but welcomed the chance to work with Ryan Murphy on a difference project.

Murphy told TV Guide that he hoped that Jessica would return to American Horror Story for the Murder House/Coven crossover. He felt that he may be able to talk her into it, but admitted he hasn’t spoken to her about it, yet.

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Lange has 'no plans' to return to 'American Horror Story.' https://t.co/YWWEDRuJWU pic.twitter.com/nQdOCPUfLM — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) April 24, 2017

“I think she would if I bribed her enough, you know?” Murphy explained. “I haven’t really talked to her about it at all because we are still figuring out that story, but I think we do want to do that.”

Lange later revealed that she has no plans to return to American Horror Story, but has enjoyed working with Murphy on Feud. There is speculation that she could return for Season2 [on Feud], but that has yet to be confirmed.

“It’s always great to be recognized and to have your work appreciated,” Lange said of her new role as Joan Crawford.

“Especially something like this, that I think, in some way, to have the opportunity to play Joan Crawford was really wonderful, and to show her with all her complexity and her contradictions and her strength and her frailties and her sorrow and her drive. I mean, it was a great opportunity and I loved it. Hopefully, we did her justice and treated her with the respect that I think she’s due.”

American Horror Story fans have hoped for two seasons that Jessica would reconsider and come back to the FX series, but it isn’t looking like she will do that anytime soon. Lange revealed that she is perfectly content working with Murphy on Feud and isn’t willing to come back to AHS just yet.

Happy birthday to the queen of AHS: Jessica Lange! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L2HHqDHrVX — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSRoanoke_) April 20, 2017

Will she ever want to return to American Horror Story? Jessica admitted that she isn’t sure that she is done with the series for good, but for now, she doesn’t want to return and will continue to work with Ryan Murphy on other projects.

Ryan Murphy confirmed to TV Guide that Lady Gaga would not return for Season 7 due to her upcoming tour. He explained that she didn’t have the time to dedicate to filming the series, but hoped she would return next season.

The season finale of Feud: Bette and Joan airs Sunday, April 23 on FX.

