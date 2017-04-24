Kylie Jenner is completely turned on by her alleged new boyfriend, Travis Scott, who she was seen holding hands with at Coachella just over a week ago.

It was claimed at the time that the only reason Kylie Jenner attended the festival in the first place was mainly because she wanted to see her alleged beau perform his set and be a supportive girlfriend.

Hollywood Life now reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis have become so close in recent weeks, it will be hard for them to deny the supposed fact that they are dating now. Kylie seems to have moved on from Tyga and isn’t looking back with what would’ve been yet another reconciliation with the father-of-one.

???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Sources stress that Kylie Jenner is in a completely different mindset, and the fact that she’s already said to be seeing Travis is proving just that, Daily Mail adds. With her career continuing to soar through the roof, the socialite isn’t willing to compromise and get back in a relationship with someone that she’s constantly known to call it quits with.

Travis Scott, on the other hand, is not only a family friend, he’s also very much focused on building his own brand, so the duo blends well together on that particular level, aside from the love they supposedly share for one another.

“She’s super turned on by how successful he is,” a source gushes. “She feels he’s much more on her level than Tyga was, so she definitely likes that. All her friends definitely think something could develop between them, but it’s still early days right now.”

It’s believed that Kylie Jenner and Travis are in the dating phase — neither one of them has confirmed to their friends whether they are an actual couple yet, it seems as if the duo want to figure out whether or not they are good together before making their romance public.

too many moods in one pic A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

It should be noted that just a year ago when Kylie Jenner had dumped Tyga, she seemingly found herself holding hands and spending a lot of time with PartyNextDoor. The relationship fizzled within weeks before Kylie would go on to confirm that she was back with the “Faded” rapper.

Fans seem to think that this won’t be any different, despite sources having stressed otherwise. Kylie Jenner’s fans are convinced that the 19-year-old relationship with Travis is a fling that will end in a matter of weeks, adding that the socialite is bound to get back with Tyga — especially since this has become a constant thing between the two where they split and reconcile.

Kylie Jenner has yet to address rumors that she’s dating Scott, though she has been seen holding his hand at Coachella, which many seem to think is enough evidence to believe the twosome is dating.

Following her split with Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s sisters were said to have comforted her, telling the reality star that she would eventually get over the heartbreak and find somebody better than the “Rack City” hitmaker, who had found himself in endless scandals through his time with Jenner.

we made it A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

From cheating claims to baby mama drama including Blac Chyna, and alleged financial problems, Tyga could not escape the chaos, which sources say played a big role in Kylie Jenner’s decision to end the relationship for good.

Of course, this split has been noted to have been the fourth one in two years. Whether or not Kylie Jenner and Tyga will continue to go their separate ways has yet to be determined, but from what’s been gathered, the two have remained on good terms despite the fact that they are no longer together.

Do you think it’s too soon for Kylie Jenner to be dating again?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]