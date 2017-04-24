Melania, Ivanka Join Donald Trump At D.C. Dinner On April 22 – Photos, Videos From Trump International Hotel

On the heels of Vanity Fair getting plenty of buzz for their article titled “Inside the Trump Marriage: Melania’s Burden,” as reported by the Inquisitr, First Lady Melania Trump is making news once more for joining President Trump and Ivanka for dinner.

President Donald J. Trump Had Dinner at Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., with Ivanka and Melania

As seen in the above photo from Saturday, April 22, President Trump and Melania made their way over to the motorcade that waited for them in the wake of having dinner at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Although a Getty Images photographer was able to snap that photo, leave it up to social media users like those below to get closer photos and videos of Mr. and Mrs. Trump, along with Ivanka, once they were inside the hotel.

Similar to previous times when the Trump Family has chosen to remain in the D.C. area and not travel to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend, they were spotted dining at Trump’s local hotel. This time, however, social media users were able to capture video of Melania joining President Trump and Ivanka at the hotel for dinner.

As seen in the below video, one Instagram user wrote that he was at Trump’s hotel watching the Rangers game when in strolled President Trump and Melania. As seen in the video, Melania wore dark skinny cigar pants and her signature high heels.

Watching the Rangers at Trump hotel and who walks in? President Trump!!!! A post shared by Israel Joffe (@israeljof) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

As reported by WTOL, the Trump International Hotel in Washington where Mr. and Mrs. Trump had dinner on Saturday evening just opened in the previous year, and is located close to the White House. Joining President Trump, Melania and Ivanka were staff members.

Since it’s a location where President Trump has had dinner several times since taking office, expect the Instagram location named Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. to continue to be filled with photos and videos of President Trump, Melania, Ivanka and others having dinner at the hotel in the future.

When you are at the bar having some champagne with one of your best friends @thesenatorswife and the President and First Lady walk in. A post shared by Jenny Oliver (@jlo_liver) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Many photos and videos are like the ones above, with people reporting their surprise at having dinner at the Trump Hotel and looking up to see President Trump and Melania walk in.

Guess who I met? The most powerful man in the world. The US ????????president Donald Trump. @potusadjtrump Happy Earth Day! #washington#washingtondc#life#surprise#travelling#president#unitedstates#surprise#travelwithme#hkgirl A post shared by Mikki Lui (@mikki_lui) on Apr 22, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

Those who captured video of the event, like the video above, show President Trump walking close to the admiring crowd as Mr. Trump smiled and shook hands. Melania can be seen walking farther in the background, yet still smiling and waving to some in the D.C. crowd.

Ivanka just came! #dinnerwiththepresident A post shared by Brianne Webb (@brianney) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

According to photos like the one above and descriptions in videos like the ones below, Ivanka joined President Trump and Melania later in the dinner.

Ivanka Trump A post shared by BrItTaNy'S cReAtIoNs LLC (@brittanypochick) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

The above video shows Ivanka climbing the stairs at the hotel.

Trump Hotel on lockdown for FLOTUS birthday party. First family (Ivanka, etc) all inside. A post shared by Daniel Swartz (@dswartz) on Apr 22, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Several photobomb images were taken, like those below, which feature people taking photos of themselves with President Trump in the background.

Never leave the house in athleisure!!!! #photobombed A post shared by Mallie Woodfin (@mlwoodfin) on Apr 22, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Both Melania and President Trump can be seen in the background of the photos.

Just a little #dinnerwiththepresident A post shared by Brianne Webb (@brianney) on Apr 22, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

As for the Twitter tweets being posted from the Trump International Hotel location, plenty of those photos show protest photos of Trump’s hotel. But some photos like the one below captured President Trump showing Melania something on a phone that Trump holds high in front of their faces.

At #Trump International Hotel giving Tweeting lessons to Melania? pic.twitter.com/UHAH964y7u — Cliff Albert (@MrNooz) April 23, 2017

Other photos, like the one below from a Twitter user, show Melania and President Trump leaving the Trump Hotel after their dinner was done.

President Trump and The First Lady leave Trump International Hotel following dinner. Headed back to The White House. pic.twitter.com/QLukJ05fjV — TRUMP 24/7 (@MichaelDelauzon) April 23, 2017

One common feature in all the social media photos and videos of Mr. and Mrs. Trump is the constant presence of Secret Service members flanking the Trumps.

MFA Exclusive – Dinner w @POTUS @IvankaTrump #Kushner at Trump International Hotel DC. I was honored to be here. Thank you @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/vUdcqVub41 — Scott Binsack (@BinsackSb) April 23, 2017

Jared Kushner was also photographed with Ivanka, Melania and President Trump, as seen in the above photos.

