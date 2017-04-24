Harrison Ford is not looking forward to the Han Solo movie

The Han Solo movie is one of the most anticipated films currently in production, as the millions and millions of Star Wars fans count down the months until they can see exactly how Alden Ehrenreich brings a younger version of the iconic smuggler to the big-screen. But there’s one individual that’s really not looking forward to the Han Solo film. That’s Harrison Ford, who has admitted that he is going to find it particularly weird to see the character up on screen when he’s not actually portraying it.

Harrison Ford made this admission during a recent interview that he conducted at Star Wars Celebration alongside George Lucas. When he was quizzed about the Han Solo movie Harrison Ford got particularly candid. But even though he admitted that he wasn’t really looking forwarded to watching the film, he still insisted that he’d be a team player and actually do so.

Not really. Of course I’ll be watching it as a fan, but it will be a little weird.

Harrison Ford pointed out that he had absolutely no qualms about Alden Ehrenreich, the actor that has been cast to portray the younger version of Han Solo in the blockbuster.

Ford not only revealed that he’s already sat down with the Hail, Caesar! actor to discuss the film, but he enjoyed being in his company, and even went out of his way to praise his talents as an actor, too.

But you know, I’ve met the fella who’s gonna play the younger Han Solo. Wonderful guy, very sweet, and a very good actor. So I’m delighted in the choice.

Ford’s above comments were quite different in tone to his previous remarks about the Han Solo movie. When he was asked by The Mirror about the long touted prequel for his character at the premiere for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Harrison Ford not only admitted that he didn’t know what to think about the proposed film, but that he was actually relieved that someone else was going to take on the role.

I don’t know even what to think of that. I’m glad that someone else is going to have the burden of being young. It’s well beyond my understanding or control and I of course want nothing to do with it.

Star Wars fans are still waiting for specific details regarding the Han Solo film. All that we have received regarding the blockbuster came courtesy of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who back in February uploaded the following image of themselves, Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Joona Suotamo, and Donald Glover stood on board the Millennium Falcon back in February.

It has also been confirmed that the Han Solo film will reveal the details behind how the galaxy’s most famous smuggler’s decided upon his name, as well as depicting his adventures with his Wookie partner Chewbacca, and their first ever encounter with Lando Calrissian. Details regarding Woody Harrelson’s character of Beckett have also emerged, as he will play both a criminal and Han’s mentor.

Production on the Han Solo movie has been underway since the end of January, and it’s expected to continue all the way through the summer. At the moment, though, audiences still aren’t aware what the actual title will be for the Han Solo film. We can expect to learn that in the coming months, as the Han Solo movie will finally be with us on May 25, 2018. Before then audiences can devour Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will be with audiences on December 15, 2017, while Star Wars 9 will arrive in 2019, and a third Anthology film will be released in 2020.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]