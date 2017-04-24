NES Classic Edition Restocks On Monday, Nintendo Switch In Stores For ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ Release

Although Nintendo has discontinued their retro novelty system, the NES Classic Edition is getting at least one more restock before it’s gone for good.

Best Buy has confirmed via Twitter that the mini-console will be in stock in stores across the country on Monday, April 24. Additional discounts will also be offered on “select accessories.”

Limited quantities of #NESClassic will be available. Plus, save on select accessories. https://t.co/tQZN5NwlVu — Best Buy (@BestBuy) April 23, 2017

In a follow-up tweet, the retailer provided additional clarification, saying “the NES should be available in stores only.” Those hoping to get one online are likely going to be out of luck this time around. As previously reported by Inquisitr, heading to your local brick-and-mortar can have its advantages, especially when armed with the appropriate SKU or store-specific product number.

No information has been provided to indicate how many consoles will be available in stores, or if there is a minimum number of NES Classic Edition systems at each store location. The company has noted the product will be available in “limited quantities.” As such, customers should expect to see eager shoppers lining up well in advance. Purchases will be limited to one NES Classic per person.

The SNES Classic Edition?

While fans are still mourning the end of the NES Classic, some sources say a mini Super Nintendo Entertainment System is in the works. As mentioned in a previous Inquisitr report, unnamed sources confirming its development, along with a trademark filed by Nintendo, suggest the company may be putting the SNES Classic Edition on store shelves as early as this holiday season.

Nintendo has yet to address the rumors and has not made any official statements about the potential system. If the rumors prove to be true, loyal fans can only hope Nintendo is planning on ramping up production to avoid the shortages the NES Classic Edition experienced throughout the 2016 holiday shopping season.

Looking for a #NintendoSwitch? Attached is the availability schedule for #NintendoNYC from 4/24 – 4/27. (Schedule is subject to change) pic.twitter.com/2ybJIIFVLh — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) April 21, 2017

Nintendo Switch Restock Coming April 28

Another product that is flying off store shelves faster than Nintendo can deliver is their newly launched Nintendo Switch console. Since its release date of March 3, the Nintendo Switch is estimated to have sold over 1.5 million units worldwide thus far, making it “one of the fastest-selling video game systems of all time.” In a statement to the press, the company acknowledges the shortage and confirms more consoles are on the way.

“Nintendo is working to make sure everyone who wants a system is able to buy one, and more systems are continually being shipped.”

For visitors and residents in the New York area, the Nintendo New York store located in the Rockefeller Center has been getting regular restocks, with a schedule alerting shoppers of its availability on their social media channels each week.

According to their weekly ad that runs from April 23 through April 29, Best Buy is also restocking the Nintendo Switch on Friday, April 28. Only the 32 GB console with grey Joy-Con controllers is featured and listed on their website “as advertised.” The Neon Red/Neon Blue Joy-Con system is not featured in the ad, leaving it unclear as to whether it is included in the restock.

Race over to our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament on 4/29! Line begins at 7AM. Wristbands distributed @ 8AM to the first 128 contestants. pic.twitter.com/j4hV9VciGj — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) April 21, 2017

Nintendo Switch returns to Best Buy to coincide with the release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. A Switch port of the popular Wii U game, it comes with all of the previously released DLC tracks and characters at no additional charge. It also adds Splatoon‘s Inkling Girl and Inkling Boy as drivers as well as classic Mario characters King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr.

New game modes and gameplay features have also be developed for Mario Kart‘s Switch debut. A new “Smart Steering” feature makes it easier for kids and newbies to stay on the track, while the battle mode now includes eight arenas and five modes for more advanced players.

Mario Kart was originally released on the SNES in 1992, and it only featured eight playable characters and 20 tracks.

