‘NBA 2K17’ Predicts Golden State Warriors Will Win NBA Finals Against Cleveland Cavaliers

Every year, 2K Games runs a simulation of the NBA Playoffs using its NBA 2K game of that year. And according to the NBA 2K17’s simulation of this year’s Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in the finals for the third consecutive time.

2K’s simulations are pretty accurate. According to iDigitalTimes, their predictions have been close or correct in the past years. If NBA 2K17’s results come true, then we will see Golden State triumph over Cleveland this year.

NBA Playoffs First Round

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics win against the Chicago Bulls after a surprising seven-game match. The Washington Wizards move on to second round after beating Atlanta Hawks, and Toronto Raptors best Milwaukee Bucks. Unsurprisingly, the Cleveland Cavaliers take care of the Indiana Pacers after six games.

In the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors sweep Portland Blazers. The Los Angeles Clippers win after seven games against the Utah Jazz, the Houston Rockets gain victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the San Antonio Spurs manage to outscore the Memphis Grizzlies 4-1.

NBA Playoffs Second Round

Moving on to the NBA Playoffs third round are the Wizards after beating the Celtics 4-2. The Cavs are joining them in the Eastern Conference Finals after dominating the Raptors in six games.

At the West, the Warriors defeat the Clippers in a 4-1 bout. Facing them in the Western Conference Finals are the Rockets, which are pushed to a seven-game match against the Spurs.

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals

As mentioned before, Cleveland and Golden State win in their respective conferences, according to 2K’s predictions. The former team has a harder time getting to the finals as they are pushed to the seven games. The Warriors outscore the Rockets after five close matches.

NBA Finals

Meeting for the third consecutive years are Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, which will be a first in NBA history. After blowing a huge lead over LeBron James’ team last year, Steph Curry’s squad will win the championship in their home court, but it is not an easy ride for them.

Thanks to Kevin Durant’s comeback, Golden State is able to snatch the trophy from Cleveland in a seven-game match. 2K has not detailed the outcome of each match, but it’s assumed that neither team has a significant lead over the other.

How Accurate Are These Predictions?

NBA 2K17’s predictions are pretty spot-on. According to FiveThirtyEight’s own forecast, GSW has a 73 percent chance of making it to the finals and 67 percent chance of winning the championship. Cleveland, on the other hand, has a 23 percent chance of getting to the finals and only 3 percent chance of winning the title as of the moment.

As of the current standing, the Warriors are one win away from entering the second round, Land of 10 reports. The Clippers are winning against the Jazz 2-1, and the Rockets are dominating OKC 3-1. The Spurs and Grizzlies are currently at a tie.

At the East, Cavaliers have already moved on to semi-finals after sweeping the Pacers. The Wizards and Bulls both have a lead over the Hawks and Celtics respectively, while the Raptors and Bucks are also at a tie.

Final Score: Cleveland Cavaliers win Game 4 106-102, sweep Indiana Pacers https://t.co/086O7uRJyT pic.twitter.com/eHLMpAUf4m — FearTheSword (@FearTheSword) April 23, 2017

By the looks of it, NBA 2K17’s predictions are turning out to be true for the most part. If this continues, we might be seeing a rematch of Golden State and Cleveland and this time, the Warriors might be the one taking the championship trophy home.

That being said, Steph Curry will likely be the NBA Finals MVP if his team manages to redeem itself after a disappointing last season.

Who do you think will win this season?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images]