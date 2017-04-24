‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Photos: The 8 Most Important Images

HBO released the first fifteen official photos from Game of Thrones Season 7 on their Medium page, and they have lived up to the hype. Fans first official look at actual stills of footage from Game of Thrones Season 7 has given fans a lot to take in. The Game of Thrones photos are evocative, and surprisingly clue-laden.

As fans scour, and scrutinize the photos for Season 7 clues, there are some that might prove more helpful than others. As listed below, these are eight of the most important first photos from Game of Thrones Season 7.

No. 7, Most Important Game of Thrones Season 7 Photo: Daenerys and her team welcome a mysterious guest, or guests.

In one of the photos posted on HBO’s Medium page of Daenerys, and her team in Game of Thrones Season 7, everyone appears to have gathered outside, and they look pretty serious. Have they gathered to meet someone? If so, who are they, and what do they want?

No. 7, Most Important Game of Thrones Season 7 Photo: Sam and Gilly read together.

In one of the photos from Game of Thrones Season 7 posted on HBO’s Medium page, Sam (John Bradley) and Gilly (Hannah Murray) can be seen pouring over some important reading material. As has been heavily reported, and keenly analyzed by Winter is Coming, Gilly is reading about Azor Ahai in Game of Thrones Season 7.

Azor Ahai is a prophesized figure; Melisandre (Clarice van Houten) more commonly refers to as the “Prince Who Was Promised,” and believes is Jon Snow (Kit Harington). It is a belief that was only bolstered in Game of Thrones Season 6. Will Game of Thrones Season 7 confirm that Jon Snow is Azor Ahai?

No. 6, Most Important Game of Thrones Season 7 Photo: Is Jon Snow visiting his mother’s memorial?

As Game of Thrones Season 7 approaches, fans are hoping Jon Snow will learn the truth about his biological parents, in the penultimate season. In the Game of Thrones Season 7 promo photo posted on HBO’s Medium page, Jon appears to be somewhere in a dark tunnel. Sites like Winter is Coming have suggested that he is visiting the crypts of Winterfell in Game of Thrones Season 7.

The crypts are an area Jon has never been seen visiting on Game of Thrones. The crypts are the home of the statue Ned Stark had made to commemorate the memory of his sister, Lyanna Stark.

In Game of Thrones Season 6, it was pretty much confirmed that Lyanna Stark is Jon Snow’s biological mother. Will he sense something if he glimpses the statue in Game of Thrones Season 7?

No. 5, Most Important Game of Thrones Season 7 Photo: Sansa and Littlefinger put their heads together. Or do they?

It is hard to make much out of the Game of Thrones Season 7 photo on HBO’s Medium page, showing Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Lord “Littlefinger” Baelish (Aidan Gillen) in each other’s company. For her part, Sansa looks rather stern and seems to be looking right past Littlefinger.

While Littlefinger looks over his shoulder towards something that appears to have him insinuating up a storm. Is Littlefinger attempting to fill Sansa’s head with anti-Jon Snow propaganda?

No. 4, Most Important Game of Thrones Season 7 Photo: The Hound is in the North.

Thanks to one of the Game of Thrones Season 7 promo photos on HBO’s Medium page it is official, The Hound (Rory McCann) will arrive in the North in Game of Thrones Season 7. So what does this mean, exactly? It hints that The Hound and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) are heading for the same destination, and that The Hound’s skill set could be getting a workout in the North.

Will The Hound swear fealty to the King in the North? What will happen when The Hound sees Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) again? Will he ask for a rematch?

No. 3, Most Important Game of Thrones Season 7 Photo: Tormund and Brienne together again.

The breakout couple of Game of Thrones Season 6 will definitely be sharing scenes together in Season 7. The Game of Thrones Season 7 promo photo on HBO’s Medium page shows Tormund casting his powerful gaze on the lady knight. Will she return his feelings in Game of Thrones Season 7? Stay tuned.

No. 2, Most Important Game of Thrones Season 7 Photo: Ser Davos is officially Jon Snow’s right-hand man.

It is not much of a shocker, but the first glimpse of Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham) in Game of Thrones Season 7, confirms Davos’ key role in Jon Snow’s reign as King in the North. In the photo posted on HBO’s Medium page, a serious-looking Davos looks on from the right-hand side of Jon Snow’s throne table. The next question, is who is he talking to, and what do they want?

No. 1, Most Important Game of Thrones Season 7 Photo: Cersei goes full Lannister on the Iron Throne, and Jaime looks totally fine with it.

So much for Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) being so horrified by Cersei’s actions, in the Game of Thrones Season 6 finale that he turns against her. In the one, and only picture posted on HBO’s Medium page of Jaime and Cersei (Lena Headey) from Game of Thrones Season 7, Cersei is shown owning the Iron Throne, complete with a new lion-enhanced outfit. Jaime stands to her left, looking as protective as ever of his twin sister, with his sword in clear view.

Game of Thrones fans will get a clearer picture of what these photos from Season 7 mean, when Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]