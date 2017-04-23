General Hospital Spoilers: Ava Gets Close To Griffin – Can The Jerome Bad Girl Be Redeemed?

General Hospital spoilers have been swirling for a while now saying gorgeous Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) would finally get a love interest but none have showed up. Despite the steamy promo months back showing Griffin as the third wheel to Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), that never panned out as a triangle. But brand new General Hospital spoilers put wicked Ava Jerome (Maura West) in Griffin’s orbit and this could be what GH watchers have been awaiting.

Ava Has Some Ups And Downs

Upcoming General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central reveal things are looking up for Ava for the next two weeks despite her fears over that pill bottle found by the PCPD that once belonged to her ex-lover Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig). General Hospital spoilers for this week from Soap She Knows say Ava struggles with her guilty conscience on Wednesday, April 26 but has good news on Thursday, April 27.

After Ava talks to Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) this Wednesday, she decides to get her life in order in case Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) figures out what she did to Morgan and comes for her. General Hospital spoilers for the following week of May 1 promise Ava is at the right place at the right time and then on Friday of that week, figures something out that could help her.

On top of Morgan's pills, Ava's got Julian to worry about. Do they serve martinis at the police station? Tune into #GH RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/EHyoGAQ2H2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 21, 2017

Griffin Enters Ava’s Life

The General Hospital spoilers for Griffin and Ava spoilers come from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest and suggest more action for Ava coming soon. Griffin and Ava share a connection and other spoilers hint she confides in the hunky former father about her woes. Griffin isn’t a bona fide priest anymore so he doesn’t have to keep her secrets within the bounds of confession, but Ava is sneaky.

General Hospital spoilers don’t say Ava comes right out and tells Griffin that she swapped Morgan’s mental meds but she’ll open up to him about guilt in general. Griffin knows how emotional Sonny is about losing Morgan and his tendencies towards violence. So, even if Ava confessed, it doesn’t seem likely that Griffin would run to Sonny to tattle anything about Ava.

More To Come For Griffin And Ava?

There is no doubt that Griffin needs some loving in his life, as does Ava, who hasn’t coupled up with anyone since smarmy Paul Hornsby (Richard Burgi) blackmailed and threatened his way into her bed. General Hospital spoilers don’t say how deep the connection goes between Ava and Griffin, but if Ava got lucky enough to land Griffin, he’d be the best guy she’s ever had.

As for Griffin, who else in Port Charles is single and ready to mingle with the hunky ex-priest? There’s Nurse Amy Driscoll (Risa Dorken) but she’s a Quartermaine groupie. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is single and available after Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher) is deported next week, but that’s not likely. Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) is too young and also crushing on a Q. So why not Ava?

STARTING NOW… drama is everywhere & Griffin can't avoid it, no matter how hard he tries. Tune into #GH on ABC! Check your local listings. pic.twitter.com/ZM95MJZ0Ar — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 6, 2017

Ava Needs A Good Man In Her Life

General Hospital history has shown us Ava tends to hook up with men that bring out the worst in her. Ava and Morgan were a train wreck from the start even though they cared for each other deeply. Ava and Sonny were a horrible accident that produced a beautiful child. Ava and Paul were a nightmare – what woman wants to find out she was shagging a serial killer?

And there was Silas Clay (Michael Easton) whom Ava was paid to tangle with by Madeline Reeves (Donna Mills). That was another mess that produced a good kid but General Hospital spoilers don’t have anyone else on the romantic radar for Ava either, so perhaps GH writers are setting up Ava and Griffin as an unlikely duo whose differences could result in an explosive pairing.

Could Griffin Redeem Ava?

General Hospital spoilers say Ava’s role in Morgan’s death will be revealed during May sweeps but it doesn’t seem likely she’ll see any jail time since few in Port Charles are ever punished. Ava badly needs to be redeemed and a good man by her side could help her to stick to the right side of the law. As for Griffin, he has guilt about his past mistakes, too, so he might overlook Ava’s missteps.

If anyone on General Hospital could get Ava to walk the straight and narrow, it’s Griffin. Since he was introduced in February 2016, Griffin has been underused and hasn’t gotten into bed with anyone, other than a flashback with Claudette Beaulieu (Bree Williamson), so he’s long overdue for a hot love scene. And since Griffin fell for naughty Claudette, maybe that’s a sign bad girls are his thing – and Ava is very bad.

We’ll see what happens between Ava and Griffin next week based on these General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Omar Vega]