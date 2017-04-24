Madonna’s Feminist Rant Earns Shade From Debbie Harry And Sheryl Crow

Madonna isn’t one to beat around the bush, so, for many of her fans, the singer’s recent comments about “blowing up the White House” were taken with a grain of salt. For others, however, Madonna pushed the wrong buttons in a social climate intolerant of colorful metaphors and controversial speech. Among those reacting badly to the words chosen by Madonna are Sheryl Crow and Blondie frontwoman, Debbie Harry. Utilizing their own right of free speech, both Harry and Ms. Crow have responded to Madonna’s words and to the thoughts behind them.

Blondie Singer Debbie Harry Throws Shade at Madonna

Madonna shocked many people with her speech at January’s Women’s March in Washington, when the singer said she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” following the presidential election. As Hamilton Spectator reports, one of those taking offense to Madonna’s sentiments is Debbie Harry and the Blondie lead singer wasn’t shy about sharing her thoughts in a recent interview.

“I don’t feel like I have to be an a—–e and say stupid things like ‘Bomb the White House’, but I am speaking out on politics now. I’m sleepless since Trump’s election,” said the Blondie artist.

Debbie predicted a resurgence of folk songs and protest music, similar to what was being released in the 60s, as more and more people take greater interest in politics and social issues.

“There’s gotta be a resistance of some sort — a protest,” said Ms. Harry. “Music is about to regain its edge.”

So it seems Debbie doesn’t necessarily disagree with the concern and fear Madonna was trying to express, but she does think Madonna might have expressed herself better. The Blondie musician feels promoting violence was not the best move for a celebrity to make in the current climate.

Sheryl Crow Thinks Madonna is Sending the Wrong Message

While Debbie Harry is distancing herself from Madonna’s Women’s March comments, Bravo reports that Sheryl Crow is criticizing the “Material Girl” singer for a bigger reason. Throughout her career, Madonna has used her body and her sexuality to advance her career and draw attention to herself and, while that has helped Madonna take control of her life, Ms. Crow says there are better ways to obtain power.

Even beyond Madonna’s personal career, she has become a role model for millions of girls and young women, but Crow says the female population is idolizing Madonna for the wrong reasons.

“I take offense at the fact that so many females out there have an opportunity to be powerful and strong and not have it be relying on the size of their butts or a particular kind of dancing that we’ve all seen through decades and that being construed as power. It isn’t.”

Ms. Crow also explained that she feels she would rather see women empowering themselves through their talents and hard work, instead of watching them exploit their own bodies to achieve the same level of success. She also commented that Madonna’s use of her body as a way of expressing her art will ultimately change the real world view of women in general.

Sheryl’s comments, spoken during an interview with Dan Rather, would seem to be critical of Madonna and has left many feeling as though Crow had been calling out her fellow singer for her behavior. Following that up and hoping to respond to assumptions that she was trying to throw shade at Madonna, Sheryl Crow has since said her words were taken out of context.

“Of course, I would never pick a fight with Madonna,” Crow continued. “I have a lot of respect for her.”

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]