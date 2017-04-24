‘Star Wars 8’ Spoilers: Luke And Leia Scene Mirrors ‘Empire Strikes Back,’ Details Of Emotional Reunion Emerge

Warning: The following article may contain SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. So those of you that want to head into the blockbuster without any prior information shouldn’t read ahead, even though the following is purely speculation at the moment.

Details regarding Luke Skywalker’s participation in Star Wars: The Last Jedi have started to emerge, with one rumor even revealing that the film will feature a scene between the legendary sci-fi character and Carrie Fisher’s General Leia Organa that’s remarkably similar to one from Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. According to the Express, Star Wars expert Mike Zeroh has confirmed that the scene will see Luke Skywalker using the Force to communicate with Princess Leia.

There is a sequence (in The Last Jedi) between Leia and Luke, Leia trying to communicate with her long-lost brother.

A scene of such ilk was previously seen in Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. During this sequence, after his legendary battle with Darth Vader Luke Skywalker managed to communicate with Leia Organa while he was at the bottom of Cloud City. He used this opportunity to reveal that Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker was actually their father, and that they were in fact brother and sister. You can remind yourself of this scene by watching the clip below.

While the details of the above scene will immediately have Star Wars fans hugely excited, if it proves to be true then it all but confirms that Luke and Princess Leia won’t actually share a scene in The Last Jedi. When you also factor in the tragedy that Carrie Fisher died at the end of December, and the recent revelation that she won’t be appearing in Star Wars 9, this means that we’ve probably already seen our last interaction between Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

Even more revelations regarding Star Wars: The Last Jedi have started to emerge, too. That’s because Making Star Wars have also provided details on a reunion scene between Chewbacca, R2-D2 and Luke Skywalker, before then confirming that Luke Skywalker will indeed help to train Daisy Ridley’s Rey much like Yoda did for him in The Empire Strikes Back.

Speaking of Chewbacca, I’ve also heard that Luke’s journey is rather emotional in The Last Jedi, and there’s a beautiful moment where he is reunited with Chewbacca and Artoo-Detoo. We’re going to see Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, and Artoo together again and then Luke is going to train Rey like Yoda trained him but with his own ‘spin on it.’

The Star Wars website also went into more detail about the connection between Luke and Rey, revealing that The Last Jedi will depict Luke telling Rey about her “true connection to the Force and what it means.” This will hopefully include a concrete revelation about Rey’s true parentage, which has long been speculated over.

I think Luke’s reluctance to train Rey is wholly different than Yoda’s reluctance about Luke being the right candidate. Luke will tell Rey about her true connection to the Force and what it means. It is also Rey that brings this non-blood family together again in the wake of the tragedy of losing Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It really makes you think about how much blood lines don’t matter as much as the families we make.

Audiences will finally get to see if any of the above is true when Star Wars: The Last Jedi is finally released on December 15. As well as starring Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher, The Last Jedi will also see the return of Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, Peter Mayhew, Andy Serkis, Anthony Daniels, and Lupita Nyong’o, while Benicio Del Toro and Laura Dern have also joined the cast.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]