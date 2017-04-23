Netflix News: Here Is What’s Coming In May 2017

Netflix is preparing to make May 2017 one of its strongest months in a long time with the release of some high profile originals. Not only will Netflix fans get major shows back in May 2017, but there will also be some highly anticipated releases coming as well.

Not only will there be some originals, but there will also be some new releases like Marvel’s Dr. Strange. Other notables include Inglorious Bastards, Southpaw, The Place Beyond the Pines, The Host and StakeLand II.

Check out the full list of Netflix releases for May 2017 below, as reported by TV Guide.

May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn (Available for Download)

American Experience: The Boys of ’36(Available for Download)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil(Available for Download)

Blood on the Mountain(Available for Download)

Chaahat(Available for Download)

Chocolat(Available for Download)

Decanted

Don’t Think Twice(Available for Download)

Drifter

Forrest Gump

Happy Feet

In the Shadow of Iris (Netflix Original)

Love

Losing Sight of Shore

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Nerdland(Available for Download)

Raja Hindustani(Available for Download)

Richard Pryor: Icon

Under Arrest Season 5

May 2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower(Available for Download)

Hija De La Laguna(Available for Download)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby(Netflix Original)

Two Lovers and a Bear

May 5

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday) (Netflix Original)

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (Netflix Original)

Kazoops! Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Sense8 Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Estrenan tráiler de la segunda temporada de Sense8 https://t.co/qDG6a2J7Jz pic.twitter.com/W1THpsEcyo — Diario La Verdad (@laverdadweb) April 13, 2017

Simplemente Manu NNa (Netflix Original)

Spirit: Riding Free Season 1 (Netflix Original)

The Last Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Mars Generation (Netflix Original)

May 6

Cold War 2(Available for Download)

When the Bough Breaks

May 7

LoveTrue(Available for Download)

Stake Land II(Available for Download)

The Host(Available for Download)

May 8

Beyond the Gates(Available for Download)

Hunter Gatherer(Available for Download)

May 9

Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery(Netflix Original)

Queen of the South Season 1

All We Had(Available for Download)

May 10

El Apóstata(Available for Download)

The Adventure Club(Available for Download)

May 11

Switched at Birth Season 5

The Fosters Season 4

May 12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Anne with an E Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix Original)

Master of None Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Eat. Dev. Love. We’re back on May 12. pic.twitter.com/O7oB7ltQhM — Master of None (@MasterofNone) April 5, 2017

Mindhorn (Netflix Original)

Sahara (Netflix Original)

May 15

Command and Control(Available for Download)

Cave(Available for Download)

Lovesong(Available for Download)

Sherlock Series 4

The Intent(Available for Download)

May 16

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive(Netflix Original)

The Break-Up(Available for Download)

The Place Beyond the Pines(Available for Download)

May 18

Royal Pains Season 8 (Available for Download)

Riverdale Season 1 (Available for Download)

May 19

BLAME! (Netflix Original)

Laerte-se(Netflix Original)

The Keepers Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 (Netflix Original)

May 21

What’s With Wheat(Available for Download)

May 22

Inglourious Basterds

They Call Us Monsters(Available for Download)

May 23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (Netflix Original)

Dig Two Graves(Available for Download)

May 24

Southpaw(Available for Download)

May 26

Believe(Available for Download)

Bloodline Season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am Jane Doe(Available for Download)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (Netflix Original)

War Machine (Netflix Original)

May 28

Bunk’d Season 2 (Available for Download)

May 29

Forever Pure(Available for Download)

A New High(Available for Download)

May 30

F is for Family Season 2 (Netflix Original)

House of Cards Season 5 (Netflix Original)

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

Marvel’s Doctor Strange

Masterminds(Available for Netflix Download)

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust (Netflix Original)

Titles coming soon for CW early release:

Supergirl Season 2

Supernatural Season 12

The Flash Season 3

