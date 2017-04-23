Netflix News: Here Is What’s Coming In May 2017

Netflix is preparing to make May 2017 one of its strongest months in a long time with the release of some high profile originals. Not only will Netflix fans get major shows back in May 2017, but there will also be some highly anticipated releases coming as well.
Not only will there be some originals, but there will also be some new releases like Marvel’s Dr. Strange. Other notables include Inglorious Bastards, Southpaw, The Place Beyond the Pines, The Host and StakeLand II.
Check out the full list of Netflix releases for May 2017 below, as reported by TV Guide.
May 1
American Experience: The Big Burn (Available for Download)
American Experience: The Boys of ’36(Available for Download)
Anvil! The Story of Anvil(Available for Download)
Blood on the Mountain(Available for Download)
Chaahat(Available for Download)
Chocolat(Available for Download)
Decanted
Don’t Think Twice(Available for Download)
Drifter
Forrest Gump
Momma always said…https://t.co/aCBCSXnN77 pic.twitter.com/vKlpwOskuO
— Forrest Gump (@ForrestGumpFilm) January 24, 2017
Happy Feet
In the Shadow of Iris (Netflix Original)
Love
Losing Sight of Shore
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Nerdland(Available for Download)
Raja Hindustani(Available for Download)
Richard Pryor: Icon
Under Arrest Season 5
May 2
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower(Available for Download)
Hija De La Laguna(Available for Download)
Maria Bamford: Old Baby(Netflix Original)
Two Lovers and a Bear
May 5
Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday) (Netflix Original)
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (Netflix Original)
Kazoops! Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Sense8 Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Estrenan tráiler de la segunda temporada de Sense8 https://t.co/qDG6a2J7Jz pic.twitter.com/W1THpsEcyo
— Diario La Verdad (@laverdadweb) April 13, 2017
Simplemente Manu NNa (Netflix Original)
Spirit: Riding Free Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Last Kingdom Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Mars Generation (Netflix Original)
May 6
Cold War 2(Available for Download)
When the Bough Breaks
May 7
LoveTrue(Available for Download)
Stake Land II(Available for Download)
The Host(Available for Download)
May 8
Beyond the Gates(Available for Download)
Hunter Gatherer(Available for Download)
May 9
Norm Macdonald: Hitler’s Dog, Gossip & Trickery(Netflix Original)
Queen of the South Season 1
All We Had(Available for Download)
May 10
El Apóstata(Available for Download)
The Adventure Club(Available for Download)
May 11
Switched at Birth Season 5
The Fosters Season 4
May 12
All Hail King Julien: Exiled Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Anne with an E Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix Original)
Master of None Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Eat. Dev. Love. We’re back on May 12. pic.twitter.com/O7oB7ltQhM
— Master of None (@MasterofNone) April 5, 2017
Mindhorn (Netflix Original)
Sahara (Netflix Original)
May 15
Command and Control(Available for Download)
Cave(Available for Download)
Lovesong(Available for Download)
Sherlock Series 4
The Intent(Available for Download)
May 16
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive(Netflix Original)
The Break-Up(Available for Download)
The Place Beyond the Pines(Available for Download)
May 18
Royal Pains Season 8 (Available for Download)
Riverdale Season 1 (Available for Download)
May 19
BLAME! (Netflix Original)
Laerte-se(Netflix Original)
The Keepers Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 (Netflix Original)
May 21
What’s With Wheat(Available for Download)
May 22
Inglourious Basterds
They Call Us Monsters(Available for Download)
May 23
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (Netflix Original)
Dig Two Graves(Available for Download)
May 24
Southpaw(Available for Download)
May 26
Believe(Available for Download)
Bloodline Season 3 (Netflix Original)
I Am Jane Doe(Available for Download)
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (Netflix Original)
War Machine (Netflix Original)
May 28
Bunk’d Season 2 (Available for Download)
May 29
Forever Pure(Available for Download)
A New High(Available for Download)
May 30
F is for Family Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Check out “F is for Family” on Netflix https://t.co/QRkTUCMNGw pic.twitter.com/9haJaaXyFa
— Dan (@DanF508) April 23, 2017
House of Cards Season 5 (Netflix Original)
We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj
— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017
Marvel’s Doctor Strange
Masterminds(Available for Netflix Download)
Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust (Netflix Original)
Titles coming soon for CW early release:
Supergirl Season 2
Supernatural Season 12
The Flash Season 3
[Featured Image by Netflix]