Wizards Of Waverly Place: Selena Gomez Attends ‘Brother’s’ David Henrie’s Wedding

Wizards of Waverly Place alum, Selena Gomez attended her television brother’s, David Henrie’s wedding this past Friday, and she has the pics to prove it! The 23-year old singer/actress posted a series of sweet snaps from the happy occasion to her official Instagram account on Sunday!

The cover photo shows a photo manip of the Wizard’s cast on set on top, then them present at Henrie’s wedding on the bottom. The subsequent photos show behind the scenes moments from the wedding, as well as one with the cast posing with David’s bride, Maria Cahill.

Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married. Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!???? A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

It’s clear that, though Selena and Davie are not actually brother and sister, she was still moved by the momentous occasion. The former Disney Channel star expressed her feelings about the occasion, alongside her Instagram album.

“Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married,” Selena Gomez wrote. ” Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie!”

The feeling is very much mutual, it would seem. According to David, Selena Gomez knew about his impending wedding very early on!

Selena Gomez was “one of the first people I told I was getting married,” he said to People. “She was like, ‘I’m in. Whenever it is, I’ll be there.”

Selena Gomez was also supposed to put her chops to good use and perform at David’s reception, but he changed his mind at the last minute.

“As it got closer, I was like ‘No, just relax and enjoy the evening.’ But it very well might.”

There was no mention on whether Selena Gomez ended up performing. However, it would appear that Selena Gomez cared enough to perform, and David was considerate enough to decline.

David Henrie, who played the role of David Russo on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, married his longtime girlfriend, Maria Cahill, who also happens to be the former Miss Deleware. People reports that the couple, who wed in Southern Calfornia, wed in an old-Hollywood-inspired ceremony. David Henrie, of course, also documented his wedding and couldn’t wait to share the beautiful photos.

He wrote, “couldn’t be happier 🙂 marriage is the most beautiful thing. DEO GRATIAS!” alongside a photo of himself and his bride.

I couldn’t be happier 🙂 marriage is the most beautiful thing. DEO GRATIAS! Link in bio for the story via @people @christineskariphotography killed it! A post shared by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) on Apr 22, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

If you couldn’t tell by the bright smiles in the photos, Davie reinforced the fact that he was indeed happy with a statement to People.

“You always hear you should marry your best friend, and I actually get to do it,” Henrie said. “You don’t meet girls like her every day. One of my favorite things about him is how funny he is and how we just get each other. Being married is going to be just that much better.”

As evidenced by Henry’s pictures, Selena Gomez wasn’t the only celebrity guest in attendance. The entire main cast of Wizards of Waverly Place showed up to support Henry on his big day!

“It was truly and honor to have my whole cast come to my big day!he wrote, via Instagram. “Could be more blessed and appreciative of all that we did together… Many memories I’ll never forget and always cherish. @selenagomez @jaketaustin@comeagainjen14 @daviddeluise and Maria! @christineskariphotography.”

Despite on-screen chemistry, it’s not uncommon for casts to go their separate ways once the show that brought them together ends. The cast of Wizards of Waverly Place just proved that their real life bond is just as strong as their on-screen one.

{Featured Image By Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images]