‘Silicon Valley’ Season 4 Premiere Live Stream: How To Watch Online, What Time And TV Channel Is Show On?

On Sunday night, the hilarious hi-tech comedy series Silicon Valley will return for a fourth season featuring the adventures of Richard, Erlich Bachman, Gilfoyle, Dinesh, and Jared. Viewers will be anxious to see the latest situations that take place with the team as they’ve continued to try to navigate tough issues as a young tech startup company. Will they survive or fail in the latest episodes? Here’s the latest look at what to expect from tonight’s newest installment as well as how to watch Silicon Valley live streaming online or on television as the season 4 premiere episode arrives.

Now hitting its fourth season, the comedy show following the antics of young programmers and tech-savvy business minds is going to shake things up quite a bit for viewers. As Business Insider recently reported, the latest series of episodes will deal with the concept of “pivoting.” This is considered common in the tech industry as companies see what their customers want, so they shift their attention to continuing to focus on what is working out best. That may be veering in a completely different direction from what the original concept for the startup was.

A trailer hit YouTube at the end of March and showed that the fictional startup Pied Piper is about to turn a dramatic corner. The once bustling startup that looked like it was going to explode with revenue and potential buyout offers, is now in a state of potential ruin. As the company’s CEO Richard shows up to the house he’s about to tell his team members that he is quitting his role. However, his team informs him that they were discussing the idea of ousting him as the CEO.

The main conflict that the newest season will deal with involves Richard’s ideas for what his technological breakthrough should be used for versus the ideas of the team. Basically, the team wants to turn the company into a video chat solution, but the visionary of the company has different thoughts on what should be done with his technology.

One of the show’s executive producers, Alec Berg. discussed the latest season’s main theme in an interview he did with EW.

“The arc of the season involves Richard’s discovery of what he believes to be the ideal use of his compression technology and his efforts to pursue that in the face of internal and external struggle. Also, something burns down, and someone gets needles stuck in their face.”

Berg gave more description at what’s at the root of the struggle between Richard and his team’s goals with the company.

“There’s tension because the video chat looks like it could be the big break and the financial windfall they’ve been looking for, but Richard feels like he’s a concert pianist and he’s playing 12-bar blues.”

The series, which first arrived back in April of 2014, is the brainchild of Mike Judge (Office Space, Beavis and Butt-Head, King of the Hill), John Altschuler, and Dave Krinsky. They’re joined by Alec Berg, Michael Rotenberg, and Tom Lassally as executive producers.

In his EW interview, Berg dropped some other interesting hints about what fans can expect in this upcoming fourth season of Silicon Valley. Among them will be character struggles for Gilfoyle and Jared for different reasons.

As fans of the Silicon Valley show have seen, it’s no secret there’s a bittersweet hatred lobbed by Gilfoyle towards fellow team member Dinesh. That will continue in the latest episodes, but Gilfoyle will also realize that if Dinesh fails it probably means he will fail too, causing him some internal conflict. In terms of Jared’s latest struggle, he’ll be at odds over doing what’s best for Richard, as well as for the company, which will appear to be in direct opposition.

The Silicon Valley season 4 premiere episode will go live on television tonight beginning at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. HBO will show the latest episode at that time for cable and satellite subscribers who have the channel on their provider package. It’s also possible to watch Silicon Valley live streaming online, or on demand.

To watch the Silicon Valley show live stream, cable and satellite subscribers will need to log into the HBO Go website or any compatible apps. These apps may be available for select smartphones, tablets, streaming media devices, or video game systems. In addition to that, HBO is offered on the SlingTV streaming channel service but is considered an “add-on” option for the service. However, it will allow viewers to watch HBO content live streaming at the times it’s being shown on television.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]