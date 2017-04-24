How Gwen Stefani Got Hurt By Blake Shelton’s Gift

Gwen Stefani loves the special gift that Blake Shelton got for her, but she was injured by the pretty present during a visit to Blake’s home in Oklahoma.

In a digital exclusive video for The Voice, Gwen Stefani informs Team Gwen member Brennley Brown that she was recently involved in a horseback riding accident that resulted in an injury.

“I wanted to tell you that I fell off my horse,” Stefani says. “It’s like, I’m the Orange County girl that fell off the horse!”

According to Rare Country, the horse in question was most likely Halo, the sweet steed that Blake Shelton surprised Gwen Stefani with early last year. As Us Weekly reports, Gwen called the gift horse “the best present ever” and proudly showed Halo off on Instagram. The doe-eyed horse doesn’t look capable of harming a horsefly, and Gwen says that he didn’t intentionally try to hurt her during their recent ride at Blake’s place.

My new bunny #bestpresentever hi Halo ???????? gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jan 24, 2016 at 10:25am PST

“He just fell. I didn’t know horses just tripped and fell,” Gwen said. “That’s why I have my camouflage Band-Aid. Luckily, I’m not in the hospital.”

The camouflage bandage was covering up a minor boo-boo on the back of Gwen Stefani’s right hand, and her choice in bandage print was an obvious nod to Blake Shelton’s love of wearing camouflage. Speaking of which, it looks like sympathetic Blake decided to coordinate his outfit with his girlfriend’s wound-covering accessory the day The Voice rehearsal footage was filmed: As you can see, Blake is wearing a camo print shirt in the video clip. When Blake spots a potted plant, he stands beside it and asks a giggling Aaliyah Rose if she can see him.

While some Shefani fans might think that Blake Shelton is trying to turn Gwen Stefani into a country girl by getting her to wear camouflage print and ride horses, Blake insists that this isn’t the case. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said that he bought Halo for Gwen because he knew that she already enjoyed horseback riding.

“We got her horse and I got myself a horse at the same time,” Blake said. “Gwen, she loves riding and she loves horses. It’s actually so funny that people are so shocked by that, but if you can name me one girl on the planet that doesn’t love horses or just think that they are beautiful…”

There’s no doubt Gwen Stefani was thrilled when Blake Shelton surprised her with Halo, but now her beau is feeling pressure to impress her with an even bigger and better present or a grand romantic gesture. As Us Weekly reports, the “A Guy With a Girl” singer recently joked that it’s going to be tough for him to top having his girlfriend’s image projected on the side of the Empire State Building.

In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Harper’s Bazaar projected a few of its most famous cover photos on the landmark. They included a super-sized image of Gwen Stefani’s 2012 cover.

“Ok.. To whomever put my girlfriends picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot….How can I top that sh*t?!!” Blake tweeted after seeing the gargantuan Gwen gazing out over Manhattan.

Some of Blake’s Twitter followers responded by begging him to propose to Gwen Stefani.

“You wanna top the pic of your gf @gwenstefani on the Empire State building, PUT A RING ON HER HAND!!!” one fan tweeted.

“Spell out WILL YOU MARRY ME? with sunflowers,” another suggested.

However, Gwen has already let her boyfriend know how she’d like for him to propose. In a video outtake from The Voice, Blake asks Gwen if it would make her “feel weird” if he got down on one knee on the set of the show.

“That would be my dream come true!” Gwen responded.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

If Blake Shelton decides that he’d rather pop the question somewhere a little more private, there’s one thing he may want to avoid doing: Taking Gwen Stefani for a horseback ride before he proposes. She might end up wearing a camouflage bandage around her finger instead of an engagement ring.

[Featured Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]