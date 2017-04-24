It looks like Demi Lovato’s bathing suit arsenal is keeping the Confident superstar “Cool for the Summer” in her latest racy Instagram photos. Demi has posted several steamy snaps in just the last few days.

The 24-year-old actress and singer, whose most recent release was the sensuous non-album single, “Body Say,” has been keeping her fans busy with plenty of eye candy on Instagram. Featuring a different bathing suit in each shot, Lovato is seemingly starting her summer early with the recent set of sexy bikini shots.

Demi stays woke in the snapshots, rocking her curvaceous body while maintaining her self-assured persona. In fact, Lovato makes a point of her body positivity in one of the sweltering Instagram pics, letting her fans know that no filtering was used on the skin-tastic image. Demi’s stunning snaps could definitely “Fix a Heart”!

As reported by E! News, Demi Lovato’s Instagram bathing suit photos started heating up the internet over the course of the last week. Apparently, the “Stone Cold” singer is getting a head start on summer by flaunting her figure in a plethora of stylish swimwear for her 50 million Instagram followers to ogle.

“The outspoken popstar has taken to Instagram to flaunt her bathing suit body not one, not two, not three, but four times in the past three days — and hot damn does she look good!”

The latest of Lovato’s bikini pics, showing the Smurfs: The Lost Village star in an extremely low-cut orange one-piece, comes with the starlet’s caption, “Don’t know if it’s physically possible for me to get any more tan.” The stated sun-kissed evidence is presented in the form of Demi’s serious summer tan lines.

Don't know if it's physically possible for me to get any more tan…. A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

People magazine has a grouping of similar shots that Demi posted on Snapchat, further showcasing the star’s voluptuous visage in the aforementioned orange bikini. The swimsuit snaps were showcased on Saturday, featuring Lovato’s swimwear pick adorning her toned body in both a full-body pic and a close-up.

The Inquisitr previously reported on Demi Lovato’s bikini-wearing body confidence when the singer posted a leggy swimsuit shot captioned, “I don’t have a thigh gap and I’m still beautiful the way I am.” The post spurred an Instagram mini-controversy when some followers disagreed with Lovato’s statement of self love.

MTV UK also covered Demi’s sizzling summer selfies, highlighting an Instagram post that came just hours ahead of the orange swimsuit shot. In this photo, Lovato is seen laying on a towel in a stark black-and-white bikini, brandishing a pair of shades. Looking into the camera, the star’s freckled nose is on full display.

As stated above, the Instagram pic included the “Confident” singer’s caption of self-assurance, with Lovato stating, “No filter, no edit; love your body that way it is,” appended with a pink heart emoji. Obviously, Demi has no problems showing of her summer-ready bikini body, and clearly has the conviction to do so.

No filter no edit, love your body the way it is ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 21, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

Us Weekly noted the “makeup-free” nature of Demi’s black-and-white bikini shot, documenting the former X Factor judge’s sultry Instagram pics. The mag notes that Lovato has been working out more and has taken up with a new boyfriend following her long-term relationship with That ’70s Show icon Wilmer Valderrama.

“Lovato has been happily getting her fitness on in recent months, and isn’t shy about documenting her progress. Earlier in April, the… songstress documented a hike with her boyfriend, Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos, including some seriously steamy PDA.”

Yet another of Demi Lovato’s sexy Instagram swimsuit photos was posted on Thursday, April 20.

The mirror selfie from Lovato featured the singer dressed in another low-cut one-piece, this time in a crisp black. Here, another set of sunglasses is perched atop the star’s head. Perhaps Demi was throwing caution to the wind in this photo, as she nonchalantly asked, “Why not?” A smirking face emoji followed.

Why not? ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

Below, watch Demi’s performance of “Cool for the Summer” from the 2016 Honda Civic Tour.

Are you following Demi Lovato on Instagram? What do you think of the singer’s latest swimsuit pics? Let us know your thoughts on Demi Lovato’s various summer swimsuit looks in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]