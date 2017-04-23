RIP Erin Moran: ‘Happy Days’ Star’s Neighbors Described Her As ‘Full Of Energy’ Before Death

The death of Erin Moran has come as a shock to Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi fans as well as those who knew the television star in person. People reports that neighbors of Erin Moran have been talking about their famous neighbor since learning of her shocking death on Saturday.

Those who lived near Erin Moran described her as being ” a friendly member of their mobile home community.” It was in her mother-in-law’s trailer that Moran was found dead with the cause of death suspected of being an overdose. Moran’s neighbors also said that in the months prior to her death, Erin Moran had become more reclusive.

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Has Died At 56 https://t.co/IfCDuVnJEl — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2017

Law enforcement officers in Harrison County found Erin Moran’s body on Saturday after responding to a call about an unresponsive woman in Corydon, Indiana. Responding officers determined at the scene that Moran was deceased. An autopsy and an official cause of death report are still pending.

After learning of her death, Erin Moran’s neighbors spoke with People about their most famous neighbor and the conditions she was living in prior to her death. Moran reportedly shared a trailer in the run down Indiana trailer park with her husband

Scott Baio Mourns Erin Moran: ‘I Always Hoped She Could Find Peace’ https://t.co/BuyYV0DNB1 pic.twitter.com/NlzYa1VyLH — Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) April 23, 2017

“She was kind of hyper, full of energy,” neighbor Arthur Myers said. “She’d walk like she was getting exercise. Always in street clothes. She was always friendly and waved, but I never talked to her at length.”

Another neighbor also opened up about Erin Moran and her untimely passing.

“I used to see her all the time, walking up to get the mail or just out for a stroll,” says neighbor David Holt. “She always waved or stopped to say hello. But I hadn’t seen her for a couple of months. She kind of hibernated at the end. It’s so sad. She was a good person.”

Holt carried on about the actress, claiming that Erin Moran wanted to make a big Hollywood return. He said:

“I recognized her when she moved in around 2011. I said, ‘Weren’t you on Happy Days?’ and she said, ‘Yeah,’ in a way I could tell she missed it. She used to tell me how they were one big family, and talk about the possibility of a reunion coming up.”

Holt said that when first responders showed up to the trailer where Erin Moran lived, he had a “sinking feeling” that something was wrong with her. He and other neighbors watched as the EMT’s, the sheriff’s deputies, and finally the coroner showed up to remove her body.

Henry Winkler on late “Happy Days” star Erin Moran: “She will always be locked in my heart.” https://t.co/SY2QdD30Pj pic.twitter.com/usWdUd2i28 — Variety (@Variety) April 23, 2017

“She didn’t have an attitude, or let on that she felt she didn’t belong here,” Holt said. “It was just, ‘You’re on top one day, and then you’re on the bottom.’ But I do think she was still hopeful.”

Another of Erin Moran’s neighbors named reminisced about how he got the courage to tell Erin that he was a fan of her work on Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi.“I said, ‘I used to watch your show all the time when I was a kid.’ And she smiled and changed the subject like it was too much to talk about.”

Although Erin Moran was best known for her work on Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi, she also acted on The Love Boat, Murder She Wrote and The Bold and the Beautiful. Erin married Steve Fleischmann in 1993. It was reported back in 2012 that Erin Moran and her husband moved to Indiana and shared a trailer with her mother-in-law so that Moran could be her caretaker. It was uncovered by TMZ that the move to Indiana might have, at least partially, been related to the foreclosure of Moran’s home in Palmdale, California in 2010.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]