‘The Walking Dead’ Star Reveals A Major Setup For Season 8 Fans May Have Missed [Video]

The Walking Dead Season 8 is poised to make major progress with the comic storyline, but there are things that will be drastically different than the comic book series timeline. With Season 8 of The Walking Dead ushering in the 100th episode of the show, it is only fitting that certain key elements take place during this milestone event.

If Season 8 does follow The Walking Dead comic book, then there is likely to be a time jump and the war for independence in the region will take shape with major blows to both sides. As much as the Scavengers have become a major storyline in The Walking Dead, they could also be the key element that changes the story and shocks fans to their core.

How true did #TheWalkingDead Season 7 stay to the comics? Find out in our breakdown video; https://t.co/YO2ARZFWyf pic.twitter.com/ywUTj5Xgw5 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 23, 2017

While we are on the topic of the Scavengers on The Walking Dead, they were even a wild card for TWD star Andrew Lincoln, as well as his character. When Lincoln spoke with Entertainment Weekly, he disclosed that even the actors on the show sometimes do not get any advance notice about when a major arc or twist is about to happen, which occurred on the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead.

When filming The Walking Dead Season 7 finale, Andrew Lincoln said he got no advance notice that Jadis and her merry band of Scavengers were going to betray Rick and his group. It was a just a spur of the moment jolt and the twist became the major arc that blew away fans expectations with how the episode would go. It turned out to be an action packed hour of television that was a major departure from the slow moving grind of Season 7 on The Walking Dead.

But it also setup a major storyline for the All Out War arc on Season 8 of The Walking Dead, which will feature the alliance of The Kingdom, The Hilltop and Alexandria against Negan, The Saviors and The Scavengers.

What to expect from Season 8 of The Walking Dead is like asking what you can expect from the next Stephen King novel. The options are limitless and TWD writers have so much material to work with that anything can really happen. But Andrew Lincoln has a little more enthusiasm for how it will all play out.

“I can’t wait,” Andrew Lincoln said about Season 8 of The Walking Dead. “This is not hyperbole. This is not a cynical act to try and amp up enthusiasm for the hundredth episode in Season 8, but I am genuinely more excited about this next episode and the following 15 than I’ve ever been in my life. I can’t wait to get back.”

Fans still have a LOT of questions they need answered before #TheWalkingDead Season 8 returns. Here are the Top 10: https://t.co/svzlbF1InV pic.twitter.com/FAsPShML44 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 23, 2017

What Andrew Lincoln does know about Season 8 of The Walking Dead is that there were some major setups in Season 7 that will lead to some interesting scenes in Season 8. There is a reason that all of those episodes in Season 7 of The Walking Dead were so slow and mildly paced after the big premiere shocker. Every episode had a greater purpose for TWD fans to look forward to.

“It’s been a lot of placing the chess pieces and positioning and introducing key players in this landscape,” Andrew Lincoln said about Season 7 of The Walking Dead. “And I think now we get to start really playing the game. The game is afoot, as they say.”

Although it has not been confirmed yet, Season 8 of The Walking Dead will likely premiere on AMC this fall on or around the middle of October. There has also been no word yet as to when Season 7 of The Walking Dead will be released on Netflix.

[Featured Image by AMC]