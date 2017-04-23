No Angelina Jolie Is Not Ready For Fourth Marriage, Mystery Man Claims Untrue

There have been rumors constantly swirling about who Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have moved on with since their high profile split and the divorce announcement made by the actress back in September. Initially, tabloids immediately tied Pitt back to Aniston and then insisted that the Allied star had begun a new romance with actress Kate Hudson.

Hudson’s brother, actor Oliver Hudson, hilariously dismissed the claim that Kate and Brad were moving in by creating a ridiculous anecdote that involved ways that Brad being around so much has impacted his life. The actor posted this to his social media as a means to match ridiculous with ridiculous.

US Weekly reminds of Oliver’s words posted to Instagram.

“He drinks out of the f–king carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.”

Point made, Oliver. Tabloid claims pretty well cooled off at that point, yet since, there have been more ladies linked to Pitt, such as Sienna Miller. This rumor, however, has once again been stamped out as false.

When it comes to Pitt’s estranged wife, Angelina, the latest claims have involved the beauty reportedly getting very serious with a new British mystery man. Reports have stated that the supposed couple have become so serious that they are even preparing for a walk down the aisle.

Gossip Cop shares the details about these claims regarding the actress and her rumored new man.

“Apparently, the romance is so secret, not even Jolie or her inner circle know about it. Yet, HollywoodLies, as its sometimes known, somehow or another has information about the actress that no other outlet has heard about or can verify. The site boasts in its seemingly made-up article that it has ‘all the romantic details’ about Jolie and her new boyfriend, yet it cannot provide anything that identifies the supposed ‘handsome British entrepreneur.'”

The site reports that although Jolie does not pay much attention to the headlines and tabloid stories that involve her, the mother of six happened to come across the story perpetuated by a certain media outlet and spoke with a realible source about the claim being completely “untrue.”

Gossip Cop has heard directly from this said reliable source and notes that the story came from a hodgepodge of details put forth by a variety of tabloids, such as Hindustan Times, In Touch and Hollywood Life.

It seemed a bit outlandish to believe that Angelina was ready for a walk down the aisle once more when she and Brad have been so focused on getting through their tough situation and bringing their current marriage to a close. The former A-list couple experienced a tough few months after announcing the split, yet since sealing court documents, things seem to be more amicable between Pitt and Jolie.

Angelina spoke out on both Good Morning America and BBC regarding the difficult time she and her family are enduring but stated that they are working through it and her focus is simply on finding her way through the difficulty along with her kids. In the same interview, Jolie admitted that she still believes Brad Pitt to be a “wonderful father.”

The BBC shares the words of the actress when she was interviewed.

“I don’t want to say much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family and we always will be a family and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

