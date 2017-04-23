Kylie Jenner Hugs Male Friend After Holding Hands With Travis Scott At Coachella

Kylie Jenner hugged a male friend after being spotted holding hands with rapper Travis Scott at Coachella. Following her breakup from Tyga, the reality star seems to be single and ready to mingle.

Kylie hugs her guy friend as they hop off a plane.

Following her breakup from Tyga, the reality star seems to be single and ready to mingle. 19-year-old Kylie Jenner posted videos of her hugging a male friend on the tarmac after landing in her private plane on Snapchat, according to Daily Mail.

The man appeared to be lifting the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star up in the air, holding her legs up.

Kylie also posted Snapchat videos of her and her friends in her car with electric blue seats.

Song: XO Tour Llif3 – Lil Uzi Vert A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 23, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

While the man appeared to be just a friend, Kylie is newly single and mingling. The reality star was seen holding hands with Travis Scott after breaking up with her boyfriend Tyga.

On to the next one?

Rumors quickly began to swirl that the teenager may be starting up a romance with Scott.

Hollywood Life reported that Kylie felt that her older boyfriend Tyga, 27, was “taking advantage of her [financially.]”

Also, she’s growing into a woman, and needed to make some changes in her life.”

#Mood A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

A source close to the former celebrity couple told People that Kylie and Tyga had an uncomfortable run-in at Coachella this past weekend and shared an “awkward hug.”

highlighter hair???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Meanwhile, Tyga was seen out and about with a new girl who looked like a Kylie Jenner look-a-like, model Jordan Ozuna.

According to Life & Style, Jordan actually used to date pop star, Justin Bieber.

Too busy for love?

Sources say that Kylie Jenner goes back and forth about her feelings for Tyga.

“She changes her mind like she changes her underwear though and Tyga has a habit of always managing to sneak his way back into her bed somehow.”

Kylie reportedly wants to spend more time and focus on her career. However, her most recent event in Las Vegas on Saturday quickly got out of control.

Some animal activists showed up at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s appearance to protest her wearing fur. Jenner wasn’t wearing fur to this event at the Sugar Factory but she had in the past, according to the Huffington Post.

One person screamed out at the grand opening event, “Kylie Jenner, you have blood on your hands.”

Mix tape dropping in 2018 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:53pm PDT

The 19-year-old’s most recent business venture is a collaboration with her 36-year-old half-sister Kim Kardashian West for her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

The teenager is dropping another lip kit line, featuring four new lip colors named after her sister Kim. The collection is called KKW x Kylie.

I love being able to collaborate with my sisters. The KKW X KYLIE 4 piece launches next Tuesday 4/25 at 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com it was so fun creating something authentic and organic to @kimkardashian with this new Créme Liquid Lipstick formula???? hope you guys love it! @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

The new lip shades are called Kim, Kimmie, Kimberly, and Kiki.

KKW @kyliecosmetics 4/25 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

With her focus on her makeup line and other business ventures, perhaps Kylie Jenner will be too busy to start up another relationship with anyone.

Do you think Kylie Jenner and Tyga will get back together? Let us know in the comments section below.

