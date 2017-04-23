El Chapo Guzman’s Capture Creates Major Problem In Mexico

The capture of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, the most sought after drug lord in the world, was supposed to be a breakthrough moment. It was expected to yield positive results for both America and Mexico in the fight against narcotics trafficking and organized crime. The strategy destabilized the Sinaloa Cartel and virtually shuttered the mythical image Guzman had cultivated in his country. But this it seems, is about all it did and brought about many more problems.

Delving a bit into the power wielded by Guzman in the height of his drug trafficking endeavor, he had considerable influence in major Mexican state institutions. This is one of the main reasons why he was able to escape from maximum security prisons twice. That said, 2012 was the make or break year for Guzman’s drug trafficking outfit, with the Zetas being its main rival. Violence reached unprecedented levels, with the cartel steadily encroaching into El Chapo’s strongholds. The following is an excerpt of a 2012 report detailing the gory drug war.

“The Los Zetas cartel henchman nicknamed ‘El Loco’ was reported behind the latest atrocity in Mexico’s ever-more-depraved drug war: mutilating 49 people and piling their bodies — heads, hands and feet missing — by the side of a road leading to the U.S. border… In Mexico’s eight most violent states, the battle has essentially boiled down to a no-holds-barred fight between two cartels: the Sinaloa network, Mexico’s oldest and traditionally most powerful gang, and the newer and exceedingly vicious Zetas.”

This is as reported by the LA Times. According to revelations by locals, the battle between the two cartels had gotten so bad, it was starting to look more like a civil war. Tremendous change occurred in May 2012, when Los Zetas leader Heriberto Lazcano Lazcano was killed by Mexican marines. This greatly weakened the cartel, allowing El Chapo Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel to thrive.

American authorities are, however, reported to have helped El Chapo’s cartel grow over the years, allowing it to bring in ton quantities of drugs into the United States, as well as helping it to acquire weapons used to fight off rivals. The case of the 2010 Juarez turf war is cited to be one of the instances in which this happened. According to Dr. Edgardo Buscaglia, a researcher at Columbia University, who spoke to El Universal, the tactic of secret agreements between drug cartels and authorities helped bring down the violence in his country.

Now that the balance of power in the Mexican drug trafficking landscape has been upset, following Guzman’s capture, violence-related deaths are at an all-time high. The present homicide rate in Mexico has been reported to be 21.3 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, according to Justice in Mexico. The following is an excerpt outlining the increase.

“After a decline in 2012-2014, homicides began to rise again in 2015 and jumped 20 percent in 2016, and the worsening of security conditions over the past two years has been a major setback for President Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), who pledged to reduce violence dramatically during his administration. “Notably, the largest increases were registered in Colima with a 600 percent increase from 2015 to 2016, Nayarit (500 percent increase), and Zacatecas (405 percent increase), all of which have an important role in drug production or trafficking and are contested by rival organized crime groups.”

The turf wars are expected to continue until a new super-cartel establishes dominance in the region. As for Guzman, his present jail conditions are reported to be deplorable and inhumane, with Amnesty International currently seeking to interview him about it. According to Michelle Gelernt, public defense attorney, El Chapo Guzman is not allowed to see his wife, relatives or even sunlight.

However, the United States government contends that he is too dangerous to be allowed contact with other prisoners or people close to him, as he could easily control the situation by passing on information that would lead to witness intimidation and other unwanted scenarios.

