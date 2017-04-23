Katie Holmes Married Again? All The Facts Say She’s Not Marrying Actor Jamie Foxx Anytime Soon

Is Katie Holmes’ married again? This is a question that has been on the minds of the fans of the celebrity, as well as those of her former husband Tom Cruise and rumored beau Jamie Foxx.

It’s understandable for readers to get confused with all the news coming out about Holmes’ marital status. However, despite how many times the entertainment media twist the facts, a cover story of the actor wearing a white dress just doesn’t mean it’s real. Katie Holmes being married again is no more than a hoax at this point as some media outlets that do their homework point out.

@vanessaseward #nyc #tribecafilmfestival #cinema #dream A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 23, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Gossip Cop is one of the first to break a story about the cover feature spun by OK! magazine. “It’s all a bait and switch,” the gossip website, which polices rumor mills and clickbait websites, prefaced its article about the issue. Gossip Cop dissected the claims of the cover’s headlines, which bragged about insider information on the “intimate details” of the ceremony.

The ceremony apparently never happened, as eventually revealed by OK! magazine itself. It appears that an “unnamed source” who agreed to speak with OK! dished out the progress Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s wedding planning during the last two months. Both actors are working on their guest list, according to the source, which might include other A-list actors such as Eva Longoria and Robert Downey Jr.

The website, concludes:

“This has all been a manufactured fantasy, which is why the outlet has now resorted to trying to dupe its readers with its ‘wedding album’ cover this week. It doesn’t have any wedding photos, and it won’t in the future, either. The magazine’s purported ‘whispers’ about a wedding are just as fake as all of its previous claims.”

In addition, Gossip Cop also reached out to Jamie Foxx’s representative to confirm the story, and the rep unequivocally said that the OK! cover story is false. “Their reporting is a complete fabrication,” the source said.

Jamie Foxx himself has denied any rumors of dating Holmes, even if they have been spotted together a number of times. In 2013, he once told Nancy O’Dell of Entertainment Tonight that he is not in a relationship with Katie. “It’s quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people,” he said. He did so again in a 2015 interview with O’Dell.

An “instant” marriage announcement also seemed to be illogical and unlikely. Last December, The New York Times interviewed Katie Holmes about her directorial debut, All We Had, and her take on motherhood. The closing of the interview had the writer of the piece, Kathryn Shattuck, asking her about her relationship status. “So are you still single, or is there a secret marriage we have to talk about?” Shattuck asked. Holmes laughed, and replied,

“Nooo, I’m not married. But thank you for asking.”

Rumors about Holmes and Foxx’s relationship intensified this year when the two were photographed holding hands inside a studio in February. A fan also posted an Instagram photo of them having dinner at a restaurant in New York earlier this month.

Look who I spotted on a date night ???????? @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today???? #fameolousexclusive A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolousent_) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Both actors have not reacted to the release of the photo, and are still mum about their speculated relationship. They also happen to be are focused on their own projects. Holmes’ All We Had has just been reviewed at the Tribeca Film Festival last week, and the actress is also anticipating the release of her upcoming films, Logan Lucky and Coup d’Etat, which are both in post-production.

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx is actively promoting his new show, Beat Shazam, which he is hosting, and has posted some snaps from the set on Twitter. The exciting new show tests a contestant’s music knowledge, requiring them to guess a song before the Shazam app does. It will premiere on Fox on May 25.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Images]