‘RHOA’ Star Kim Zolciak’s Son Kash Biermann Hospitalized After Dog Bite Attack

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s son Kash Biermann was hospitalized after suffering “very traumatic injuries” from a dog bite attack.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta but it appears that the drama has already begun for the reality star family.

Dog attack.

Kim’s four-year-old son, Kash Biermann is currently recovering in the hospital after suffering multiple dog bites after an attack, according to E! Online.

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare.” “My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life.”

The Bravo housewife continued to say on Instagram that her husband Troy Biermann and her other children were all pulling together to help out during the family emergency.

“Kasg was in the operating room for a couple of hours and now we are praying for a speedy recovery.”

Kim has two daughters from a previous marriage, Brielle, 20, and Ariana, 15, and four more kids with Troy, KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don’t Be Tardy star had to cancel her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Bravo’s Andy Cohen due to the family emergency but said she would do her best to make it up soon.

The reality star and mother-of-six thanked the medical team who worked on her son Kash following the horrific dog bite attack.

“Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection ♥ A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home.”

Back on ‘Housewives.’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann recently made headlines again after announcing her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. According to Vulture, Kim will return for a “limited role” during the tenth season of the hit reality series.

The reality star will return to the show part time. She made an appearance at the end of Season 9 when she showed up to Sheree Whitfield’s housewarming party.

Kim wasted no time stirring up the drama, getting in Kenya Moore’s face for sneaking around Sheree’s home and looking for “faults.”

Back when Zolciak left The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she said she quit but other cast members said she was fired.

It’s so funny how this chick wants people 2 think she quit the show! The producers no longer wanted 2 work wit u! Good bye wit the lies — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 24, 2012

NeNe Leakes comments ignited a full-blown Twitter war.

I definitely was NOT fired from RHOA I can guarantee u that!!! My spinoff last year was a 1 time thing so this… http://t.co/uNK4UgEe — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) November 24, 2012

You are so mad u cant stand it & hold your anger in, u are suppose to have all this stuff going on but ur staying tuned into me #iloveit — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) November 24, 2012

It is not clear yet whether NeNe Leakes will be joining the ladies for Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

