WWE Rumors: Former TNA Tag Team Champ Quits Impact Wrestling, Will Head To WWE NXT Roster

In recent WWE rumors, it seems that a TNA Impact Wrestling star has quit the company thanks to a better offer from WWE. The latest reports are that Crazzy Steve will take his talents to World Wrestling Entertainment and could start off with the NXT roster. If true, it will signal yet another wrestler coming over from WWE’s competitor to work for them, joining the list of stars such as Bobby Roode, Eric Young, and Samoa Joe.

According to PWInsider.com, Crazy Steve posted a tweet online several days which indicated he was done with TNA. On Friday, the now-former TNA wrestling star posted a collage of various images showing him along with his recent tag team partner Abyss as part of the team Decay. In addition, it showed off Steve when he was part of the traveling carnival group The Menagerie along with Rebel and Knux, as well as a shot of an empty Impact Wrestling ring. On that particular photo was the message “Thank you and farewell.” Steve also posted the caption with his tweet, “Thank you to everyone @IMPACTWRESTLING #prowrestlinglove.”

While Steve’s message included a “farewell,” it appears he is far from done with his professional wrestling career. The former TNA tag team champion now seems like he will be headed for TNA’s major competitor, the WWE. According to Sportskeeda‘s report today, the reason for Steve’s departure from the company, as reported on Wrestling Observer Radio, is so he can join WWE NXT. Apparently, WWE contacted Steve about coming to the company once he gave notice to his former employers.

Crazy Steve, real name Steven Scott, held half of the tag team championship in TNA once with his partner Abyss as part of the Decay faction. That group also included Knockouts Champion Rosemary. Steve and Abyss first captured the tag team belts in March 2016 by defeating Beer Money Inc. and then lost the titles at TNA’s Bound for Glory 2016 to the Hardy Boyz during “The Great War” match. The Decay team was featured prominently in a feud involving the Hardys which also saw Rosemary trying to kidnap Matt Hardy and his wife’s son, King Maxell.

At 33-years-old he’ll bring a wrestler with a good bit of experience to WWE, something the company is always looking for. Scott, who was born in Canada, is billed as 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. Ironically, he was trained by a guy that also came to WWE after leaving TNA, Eric Young. As of right now, Young is part of NXT with a faction known as Sanity, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Steve was added to this group. Something which could help drive this rumor is the fact that group member Killian Dain appeared in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year’s WrestleMania PPV. Possibly, the group could subtract Dain and then add Steve.

With that said, it’s hard to see a wrestler like Crazzy Steve making a huge “impact” once he’s established in the WWE. He could very well end up being one of those “extras” that WWE uses when they need more competitors to fill up battle royal matches. However, the company has shown some surprising pushes over their history too. Most recently, Jinder Mahal was thrust into the World Championship picture after working as a jobber for months. Unfortunately, it seems as if Steve might become a jobber to help boost other emerging talents, but one never knows with the WWE.

WWE fans, what do you think will become of the wrestler known as Crazzy Steve from TNA Impact Wrestling? Will he end up being a popular star within the company, and will he use a similar gimmick or something else?

[Featured Image by TNA Impact Wrestling]