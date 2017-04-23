Bill O’Reilly Is Back On The Airwaves: Announces New ‘No Spin News’, Which Starts Tomorrow

It didn’t take long for ousted Fox News TV political commentator Bill O’Reilly to return to the airwaves following a surprise firing earlier this week. The conservative powerhouse isn’t going down quietly. Just six days after he was removed for the Fox News lineup, O’Reilly will be back on the air thanks to his No Spin News podcast that will begin on April 24, 2017.

Bill O’Reilly announced on his website that a new podcast project called No Spin News will air tomorrow night at 7:00 pm EST. The move to the podcast came following O’Reilly’s abrupt removal from Fox News earlier this week. Despite the fact that the O’Reilly Factor spent 15 years as the highest-rated cable news show, the network severed ties following a series of sexual harassment allegations.

As the NY Daily News reports, Fox News ousted O’Reilly on Wednesday following a probe into claims that he sexually harassed some of his female co-workers. A memo released by the Murdochs which revealed that “the company and Mr. O’Reilly” agreed that the show would not go on.

“After a thorough and careful review of allegations against him, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Mr. O’Reilly will not return to the Fox News Channel.”

The firing came as a surprise to many fans who took to Twitter to decry the network for getting rid of their top-rated star.

Shame on @FoxNews… What happened to innocent until proven guilty. You guys let the liberal fake news media win this one.

Bill O’Reilly — Riya sharma (@riyasharma266) April 19, 2017

@Italians4Trump @rupertmurdoch @oreillyfactor @FoxNews Shame on Rupert Murdoch for not backing Bill O’Reilly, one of the best talk show host on Fox News. Watch ratings plummet! — Maude (@marilntony38) April 20, 2017

I’m watching the last Factor today. I miss @oreillyfactor so much. Shame on you @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7nhA3TFCCP — ???? Bill O’Reilly ???? (@FunniesPolitics) April 22, 2017

Though O’Reilly may be out of a prime time cable spot, he appears to have no plans of stopping with political commentary, even if it is on a smaller platform. Despite the fact that he would have been fired for only six days, O’Reilly will be returning to his podcast tomorrow. However, USA Today reports that the podcast is likely not the last stop for O’Reilly. It was reported that after his non-compete contract runs out, in approximately six months, O’Reilly will likely find a home on a new lower-profile network to regain momentum. So what network is O’Reilly most likely to land on?

USA Today reveals three possible options citing Newsmax Media and One America News Network as the likely top picks for the conservative host. However, it was also pointed out that O’Reilly may decide to pull a Glenn Beck and start his own network following his ousting. Though it is currently unknown what long-term plans O’Reilly has for his future on screen, one thing is for certain, Bill O’Reilly has no intention of giving up his voice for the conservative platform.

For those interested in listening to Bill O’Reilly’s new podcast, it will air April 24, 2017 at 7:00 pm EST on the official Bill O’Reilly website. To listen to No Spin News you must have a paid premium membership to the site which runs $4.95 per month or $49.95 per year. In addition to the new podcast, it appears that O’Reilly’s “The Spin Stops Here Tour 2017” is still underway. The first two shows slated for June 17 in New York City are sold out and tickets to future shows are still being sold by TicketMaster and promoted on the O’Reilly website.

What do you think about Bill O’Reilly’s quick return to the airwaves? Are you surprised that he isn’t taking a break following his abrupt removal from Fox News?

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo]