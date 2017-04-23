Khloe Kardashian Dubbed ‘Super Superficial’ by Fan And Lamar Odom Confesses Cocaine Ended His Career

Khloe Kardashian may be a style icon, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is definitely can’t keep everyone happy.

Khloe posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which she was wearing a red dress. While many fans complimented her on the look, there were always those who did not like it.

One, in particular, stood out: “super superficial.”

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

However, some praised her.

“Da da da da da da da da dammmmm u look amazing especially that red on u,” said one.

“Beautiful so much ???? ???? ❤ ???? ???? ???? ????,” said another fan.

This sort of mixed response to her instagram posts isn’t a new thing for Khloe Kardashian. Her fans and media have always had a love-hate relationship with her.

Before her forty-pound weight loss, people complained she was just too heavy and now, Khloe Kardashian is called out for being “too skinny”.

Business Babe A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

And when people are not criticizing her for her physique they constantly accuse her of photoshopping her images. It seems like Khloe Kardashian just can’t win!

The Inquisitr had reported that a fan called her out saying that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked “different” in her pictures.

Khloe Kardashian said it wasn’t just her weight that was bringing her down, but her divorce from Lamar Odom wasn’t helpful either. Khloe said pretty much everyone was talking her her about it and she never felt at peace. So, she joined a gym.

“So I joined Equinox, and I would go there and put my headphones on and get on the elliptical or the stairs, and no one would bother me or ask me questions — because even at Starbucks, I would get ‘I’m sorry…’ I would watch The Real Housewives or something mindless, and I felt like all the stress I was under, all the paparazzi — I blocked out all that noise. I escaped there, and as a by-product, I started losing weight. Then I thought, ‘OK, I’m gonna call a trainer, and Gunnar Peterson has been a family friend of ours.’ He changed my body.” Khloe Kardashian never fails to give credit to her trainer Gunnar Peterson.

Polaroids please! Thank you @eveningstandardmagazine for my feature ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 13, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

She says that she had been body-shamed many times, even by the stylists who used to say that they didn’t have her size and Khloe says it made her angrier. “I never considered myself fat but when I used to shop with my sisters I was always really shamed and shunned by [sales assistants] who’d say: ‘We don’t carry that size here.’ I was so embarrassed, so for a long time I didn’t wear denim at all. I kept getting angrier.”

Of course, things were different when she lost weight and started working on her body. The people who shunned her when she was overweight came up to her and said they’d like to style her. But of course, Khloe didn’t say yes to them. “[Celebrity stylists] said they didn’t dress people my size. It’s shocking. Once I lost weight, the same people would reach out and be like, ‘We would love to style you.’ I was like, ‘Screw you.'”

???? US ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

While Khloe Kardashian is busy tasting success with her Good American brand of jeans and Revenge Body, her own reality show, Lamar Odom, her ex-husband as said that cocaine ended his basketball career, Sports Illlustrated has reported. But Lamar Odom seems like he’s recovering.

Now that Khloe Kardashian is going around with Tristan Thompson, there doesn’t seem to be a chance she’d go back to Lamar Odom. But do you think, Khloe might get back to Lamar if he minds his ways? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.