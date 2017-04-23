Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley Originally Hated The ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Script

Both Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley have admitted that they originally had huge problems with the script for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. So much so that they both confronted writer and director Rian Johnson about the direction that the film takes their characters.

Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley both made this admission during their recent interview with ABC Nightline, via the Express. Mark Hamill, who will be reprising his character of Luke Skywalker in the hugely anticipated blockbuster, revealed that after reading the script for The Last Jedi he told Rian Johnson that he “fundamentally” opposed everything that Johnson had decided to do with his character. But rather than being overly upset about this direction, Mark Hamill actually believes this means The Last Jedi will be a success.

When I read [episode] eight I told Rian, ‘I fundamentally disagree with virtually everything you’ve decided about my character’. But it might be a good sign! Because I was really wrong about [episode] seven].

Mark Hamill wasn’t the only member of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast to be upset by the script for the film, though. That’s because Daisy Ridley, who will be returning as Rey after making her Star Wars debut in The Force Awakens, also had her issues with the screenplay, too. In fact, the 25-year-old actress even decided to confront Rian Johnson about his plans for Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

I went to Rian’s office and was like, ‘we need to have a talk about what’s happening here.’

Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley’s responses to the screenplay for Star Wars: The Last Jedi suggest that they were hugely surprised by what occurs in the film. This is something that was teased when the very first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released during Star Wars Celebration at the beginning of April. Die-hard fans of the franchise were left shocked and bemused by the final line of the clip, which saw Luke Skywalker declare that he thinks the Jedi should come to an end. Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill’s remarks suggest that this is only the beginning of the surprises in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and now we can expect fans and diehard nuts to begin rampantly speculating about what that could entail.

As Mark Hamill teased in his above comments to Nightline, the actor previously confronted J.J. Abrams about Luke Skywalker’s lack of screen time in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. In fact, Mark Hamill was adamant that audiences would feel cheated by Luke Skywalker’s omission from The Force Awakens. Mark Hamill was ultimately happy to admit that his prediction was wrong, though, as once he watched Star Wars: The Force Awakens he was immediately impressed by the combination of John Williams’ score, the shots of Daisy Ridley, and the entire build-up to the final scene.

I said, ‘when I turn around, the audience are going to hoot and holler because it’s such an obvious cheat!’ I didn’t foresee John Williams’ incredibly music and the shots of Daisy [Ridley], the build-up to it. I was never happier to be wrong.

We’ll finally get to see if Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill’s original thoughts regarding Star Wars: The Last Jedi prove to be correct when the film is finally released on December 15, 2017. You can check out the trailer for the very first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

Star Wars: #TheLastJedi. Arriving in your galaxy December 15. pic.twitter.com/txUht2OtO8 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 14, 2017

After Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released the franchise will be expanded with the ninth installment to the series, which will be co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow, and is set to hit cinemas in 2019.

