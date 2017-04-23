Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Go On Dinner Date Again, Are They Really Back Together For Their Kids?

Mariah Carey and her ex Nick Cannon went on another dinner date, fueling the speculation of the two getting back together. There have already been rumors about the two getting closer to each other. This time, the “Hero” singer went on a dinner date with Cannon over the weekend, and all eyes were on her racy black top that left little to the imagination.

#MariahCarey, #NickCannon e os #Dembabies no #AuFudge em #LosAngeles 80 fotos em UHQ: http://fotos.mariahnow.com.br/thumbnails.php?album=2780 A post shared by Mariah Now (@mariahnow) on Apr 23, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

Even though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have got separated, they continue to co-parent their children. They have also put their children ahead in their priority list and remained friends ever since. This is the third time this week that the two have been spotted together. In her third night out with Cannon, Mariah Carey looked sensational in the black top, a pair of skintight jeans and black heels. The 47-year-old singer flaunted heavy cleavage in her buttoned-down dress, which she left open at the cleavage. Nick, on the other hand, wore patterned trousers and a printed hoodie for the private dinner.

#MariahCarey, #NickCannon e os #Dembabies no #AuFudge em #LosAngeles 80 fotos em UHQ: http://fotos.mariahnow.com.br/thumbnails.php?album=2780 A post shared by Mariah Now (@mariahnow) on Apr 23, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

A couple of days back, Mariah shared a family photo in her Instagram account. The photo showed Mariah and Nick having a cozy time with their twin children, Monroe and Moroccan. The singer used the hashtag “bedtime stories,” which apparently means that the two were reading bed time stories to their children. The family photo, which got mixed reactions from the fans, also indicated that Mariah and Nick might have spent the night together. While some of them do not want to see them get back together, others request Mariah to get back with her ex.

#bedtimestories #demkids #family @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

“It is about time that you and @nickcannon get back together Mariah,” one of the users wrote. “The fans would definitely be happy and supportive of this cos we love you. And we would definitely wanna see you happy to be with the people that you love and for the dem babies.”

Some Mariah Carey fans have apparently been “praying that they get back together.” Some of them were more than happy to see the moment of intimacy.

“Thank God for you guys, this is a positive sign and it gladdens my heart. You make family love beautiful!” another fan wrote.

The apparent intimacy between Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon is seen after reports about the singer’s breakup with Bryan Tanaka emerged. It was also reported that the 34-year-old choreographer was jealous of Mariah’s growing intimacy with Nick. Now that Mariah and Nick are seen together quite often in recent times, one may wonder if Tanaka was jealous for the right reasons. There are growing reports about the two re-igniting their romance, The Sun reported.

Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family ???????????????????????? @nickcannon A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon had their divorce finalized last year after having married for eight years. Nevertheless, these two have been friends for the sake of their kids. One may wonder if they are getting back together for their kids. This looks quite similar to what is going on in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s life. While the Hollywood couple is heading for divorce after spending years together, their kids remain the unifying force.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]