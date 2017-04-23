Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki’s ‘Descendants Of The Sun’ Season 2 – Fans Eagerly Waiting For New ‘DOTS’ Episode

Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki’s undeniable amazing chemistry onscreen in Descendants Of The Sun Season 1 has fans eagerly waiting for new episodes. However, KBS’s DOTS Season 2 is delayed and does not have a set release date yet.

So excited for Descendants of the Sun season 2. hmm. When will it be? ???????????????? https://t.co/CJQ8642XRl — ???? (@dynagargaceran) April 8, 2017

SEASON 2 'Descendants of the Sun' : Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo not coming back? Totoo ba ?? pic.twitter.com/H9teaNtMjY — Ericka RF (@sexiemishappk) April 5, 2017

but still I NEED DESCENDANTS OF THE SUN SEASON 2 ???????????????? — alia (@asyafiqahx) March 31, 2017

I really miss Descendants of the sun hope fore season 2 ! ???? — Lee ji eun (@lily199iu_ji) March 28, 2017

According to a recent report, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are booked with their other commitments for endorsements and movies. The popular SongSong couple is not able to make time for the shooting of the Descendants Of The Sun Season 2.

However, fans should not lose hope as it is reported that Joong Ki and Hye Kyo will be reprising their roles. It is also rumored that in the new DOTS season, Captain Yoo Shi Jin [Song Joong Ki] and Dr. Moyon [Song Hye Kyo] will walk down the aisle and live happily together.

Not only this, it is said that new episodes of DOTS will pick up the story right after events of Season 1. Most fans are expecting for the new season to release in 2017 but there is no official confirmation regarding the air date. According to Yahoo News, Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki are already shooting for the new season.

It is also reported that Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won will also reprise their roles. Due to the busy schedule of the SongSong couple, it is also a possibility that Sergeant Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo) and Lieutenant Yoon Myung Joo (Kim Ji Won) take up as leads for Descendants Of The Sun Season 2. Jin Goo revealed that he is overwhelmed with the popularity of the K-drama series and wish to come back for the new season.

“I will do it again no matter how successful or not it may be since I received a great gift from it. I have to pay back what I received.”

KBS has not officially announced a date for the new season of the K-drama but is sure to take forward the sequel. The DOTS co-stars’ presence in New York during 5th Annual DramaFever Awards will also be a huge cheer for fans. However, the agency of the SongSong couple has not officially confirmed their presence during the award show.

Joong Ki and Hye Kyo usually attend all of the award shows for which they are nominated. Recently, during 29th Korean Producer Awards (KPA), the 31-year-old actor dedicated his win to Hye Kyo.

“In Korea, actors always steal the spotlight—compared to the actresses. To me, this drama was a big project, as it marked my comeback to the entertainment scene after spending two years in the military. I want to share this glory with my co-star Song Hye-Kyo who shared the burden and constantly reassured me and gave me the confidence by being there for me.”

The SongSong couple’s adorable chemistry has got fans hooked to the K-drama series. Fans even think that the onscreen couple is dating in real life. The 35-year-old actress recently also revealed her marriage plans, which added further fuels to the romance rumors.

“I also think I should get married. I used to think it was easy, but it’s getting harder and harder because the people I can date are limited, while my expectations are becoming more specific. When I hear stories from married people around me, my fantasies about marriage fade away little by little.”

The DOTS actress is currently busy shooting for advertisements and has not taken up any movie or TV projects. Joong Ki will be next seen in Man To Man K-drama series playing a cameo role. He will also star as the lead in Battleship Island by Ryoo Seung Wan. The film also stars Hwang Jung Min and So Ji Sub.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young Joon/AP Images]