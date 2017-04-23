Channing Tatum Says 3-Year-Old Daughter Went ‘Crazy’ Over Seeing ‘Magic Mike Live’ Strip Show

Actor Channing Tatum recently gave one person special access to previews of his newly-developed Magic Mike Live shows: His 3-year-old daughter, Everly.

Speaking with Extra to promote the stage translation of the popular franchise of male-stripper movies, which opened last Friday night at the Hard Rock Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, the 36-year-old sex symbol revealed that Everly highly approves of the adult-themed revue, which she’s apparently seen in full (with no “Monty,” we’re assuming).

In Las Vegas with @channingtatum talking @magicmikelive! (This show gets pretty wild!) ???????? A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

“She has already been to the show,” Channing commented.

“She is running around here like crazy. We keep [the atmosphere] very casual and positive around here,” he went on to add.

Detailed by Channing as being “a sizzling 360-degree dance and acrobatic strip tease spectacular guaranteed to bring on the heat,” Magic Mike Live is further explained by Page Six as being anything but your common Chippendales-like experience.

“[The show] features 13 performers, who break dance, sing, play piano, do acrobatics, and of course, strip,” the popular entertainment column explains, with Channing adding mention of an actual story line to help along the entirety of the live act.

“It has a story on some level,” he admitted to Extra.

“[But] the big takeaway was that we wanted it to be this really base-level experience. We want people to leave and still think about [Magic Mike Live] after they leave.”

As for whether women will have the opportunity to see Tatum, whose life the first Magic Mike movie was based on, join his dancers live on-stage at the Hard Rock someday, Channing teased in a sit down with Vanity Fair last year that the idea had crossed his mind at least once or twice.

“[For now], I’ll never say never,” Tatum alluded to the publication after he first openly conveyed his plans for the Magic Mike Live show.

“I wouldn’t mind going out there and doing it one more time. Or maybe twice. But, you know, every time I’ve put on a thong and am getting ready to walk onstage again, I’m like, ‘Why do I want to do this?’ It’s very uncomfortable to be in a thong in front of a thousand people.”

If Tatum ever found himself ready to revisit that period of his life today, one of those possible audience members would surely be his wife of 8 years, and mother to little Everly, actress and dancer Jenna Dewan-Tatum.

According to the hard-working father, Mrs. Magic Mike has cheered on his dream to see take flight in live form since the very beginning.

“Oh yeah, every step of the way,” he exclaimed happily, before adding, “she is [actually] the one I gave the first lap dance to in the first Magic Mike [movie].”

Jenna hilariously returned the favor during an episode of Spike’s Lip Sync Battle in 2016 that saw her competing against her movie-making hubby by performing the same song he once danced to on film and in real life, “Pony” by 90’s hit maker, Ginuwine.

“We might work together in [Magic Mike Live] if I have my way one day,” she shared with E! News just recently.

“There’s a part in this show that I really want to do. Hopefully some day, some audience will get a nice surprise.”

As geared up as Jenna is to do so, however, Channing admittedly needs some time to get to prime, physical form to show it all off.

“It’s almost a probability. It’s not even a chance [that] it [won’t happen],” Channing said.

“It’s just about when I can actually get a chance to get in shape to do the [show].”

Tickets for Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live at the Hard Rock Live Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas can be purchased through Ticketmaster and the show’s official website.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]