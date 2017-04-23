‘Avatar’ Sequels Release Date Pushed To Christmas Of 2020: Production Begins By Late 2017

Avatar sequels again have a new release date. According to the recent announcement by James Cameron, Avatar 2 will release on December 18, 2020. The 10-year gap is a long wait for fans.

“Great to be working with the best team in the business! Avatar takes flight as we begin concurrent production on four sequels. The journey continues December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024 and December 19, 2025!”

While fans are upset that they would not get to see the phenomenal world of Na’vi, Sigourney Weaver, who is returning for the sequels, assures that the wait will be worth it.

“We’re starting! We’re starting training, and we’re starting — hmm, I probably can’t say anything. We will be actually shooting it by the fall. I’m telling you, these scripts are so amazing, I’m not worried about [disappointing fans] at all. Am I worried about how we’re going to bring them to life? Yes, because they’re so ambitious. They’re so worth it. They’re well worth waiting for. I’m not worried about that at all. We’re trying to get it done as quickly as possible.”

Even Zoe Saldana, who will be reprising her role of Na’vi princess Neytiri, confirmed during her interview that the production will start soon.

“We haven’t shot it yet. Anything I can tell you about Avatar 2,3,4,5? We’re going to start this summer. Late summer, and it’s probably going to go all the way until early next year shooting, and I’m really excited about it.”

Avatar sequels are surely going to be epic game-changer. During his interview with Variety, Cameron revealed that the plot was so extensive that they had to opt for four sequels rather than just two. The project will include “some of the top artists and designers in the world.” He also added that whoever has heard the plan or know about it are left speechless.

Cameron further cleared that each of the Avatar sequels will be a stand-alone film. He also said that together the “four epic films” will complete the saga.

It is reported that Avatar sequels will be featuring the oceans of Pandora mainly. There will also be shots of Floating Mountains that were present in the first movie. It is said that most of the ocean scenes will be shot in the deepest points of the famous Mariana Trench.

The movie crew along with the production team is seeking advice from professionals to make use of the right technology to do justice to the fictional underwater world of the movie. The upcoming sequel will utilize state-of-the-art technology and VFX to capture the underwater world and will shoot these scenes under the guidance of Cameron, who is the brainchild behind this sequel, along with the collaboration from Twentieth Century Fox.

Most of the information about the movie is still kept under the wraps. The major scenes of the upcoming movies will be shot in California. Cameron had previously confirmed that the Avatar sequels will be shot in higher frame rate which, as he stated, takes the glass out of the window to reality. Possible frame rates of interest are 48fps or even 60fps.

The film’s plot is said to have a dark theme and things are moving forward in full view, keeping every little detail still behind the curtains. Jake Sully and Neytiri love story is also said to take a completely new angle.

The first installment of the epic sci-fi film was made with a budget of $237 million. The movie ended up earning $2.788 billion worldwide. The upcoming sequels will be shot simultaneously. Saldana, Weaver, Sam Worthington and Stephen Lang will play the major lead characters of the films.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]