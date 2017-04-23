Attack On Titan: Two Exclusive Manga In Full Color, English Release

Attack on Titan is really back. After making its fans wait for the season 2 release, Attack on Titan comes back with two exclusive manga releases in tow—both in full color and in English, to boot!

Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) just wrapped up this weekend after three days of comics, cosplay, and all around pop culture in Chicago, Illinois. The expo was filled with comics and pop culture panels, plus countless of cosplayers and fans coming together for three days of geeking out and fangirling.

The weekend was a phenomenal week, especially for Attack on Titan(Japanese title Shingeki No Kyojin) fans, since news that two new Attack on Titan manga will be making an exclusive release in the US this year was just broken, Crunchyrollreports.

Japanese publishing company Kodansha flies to Chicago for a panel at the C2E2 and announces an English, full-color release of the earlier Attack on Titan spinoff manga that zoomed in to popular character Levi Ackerman.

NEW ANNOUNCEMENT! Attack on Titan No Regrets manga to be rereleased this year in FULL COLOR and hardcover! #C2E2 #kodansha-c2e22017 pic.twitter.com/5R5dkZWWXZ — Nebs @ C2E2 (@NebsTV) April 21, 2017

Entitled Attack on Titan: No Regrets, the manga will be released in Fall 2017 (that’s by September, hopefully) in “beautiful full color”, hardcover, and full English translation.

Kodasha showcased a few of its colored pages at the C2E2 panel, which made a lot of Attack on Titan fans excited.

Prior to this English manga release, Attack on Titan: No Regrets was already released in 2013 in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin: Kui Naki Sentaku. Shortly after, an adaptation OVA was released in 2014 as Shingeki no Kyojin: Birth of Levi. Written by Gun Snark and illustrated by Hikaru Suruga, the story follows Levi Ackerman before he became the captain of the Survey Corps and how he thrived as a criminal in the underground city.

Geekreports that Attack on Titan: No Regrets was incredibly popular in its original two-part visual novel in Japan that it’s had over 1.5 million copies printed in the country.

In addition to the English release of Attack on Titan: No Regrets, Kodansha also revealed at the panel that they’re releasing a brand new and exclusive Attack on Titan Anthology.

This Attack on Titan Anthology will feature brand new character stories by Jody Houser (American writer who has previous comic anthology contributions) and Emi Lenox (American cartoonist famous for EmiTown), also in full color and English translation.

Brand new EXCLUSIVE #AttackOnTitan story to be available only on Free Comic Book Day. #C2E2 #kodansha-c2e22017 pic.twitter.com/a8vGrBbQs0 — Nebs @ C2E2 (@NebsTV) April 21, 2017

Unlike Attack on Titan: No Regrets, however, there is only one way to get a copy of Attack on Titan Anthology.

On May 6, the comics enthusiasts of the United States of America will come together to celebrate Free Comic Book Day, which is “a single day when participating comic book specialty shops across North America and around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their shops.”

According to Kodasha, the Attack on Titan Anthology will only be obtainable from various local comic shops on Free Comic Book Day. So better hurry and check which comic shop is nearest you for a chance to snag this exclusive Attack on Titan manga.

In addition to these two exciting new Attack on Titan manga to be released in the US this 2017, Kodansha also talked about Yukito Kishiro’s 1990-1995 action sci-fi manga Battle Angel Alita during its C2E2 panel.

The original Battle Angel Alita manga, after its conception in 1990, has since gave birth to an OVA, a film adaptation, an video game adaptation. According to Kodansha’s panel at the C2E2, they will release Battle Angel Alita in 2-in-1 volumes with exclusive bonus content.

Kodansha will bring back original Battle Angel Alita as 2-in-1 volumes with bonus content. #kodansha-c2e22017 @KodanshaUSA pic.twitter.com/H9jxBnkibJ — Brigid Alverson (@BrigidAlverson) April 21, 2017

Attack on Titan has really made its way back to charts, releasing new content after another since it came back with season 2 last April 1. As of this month, the 22nd volume of Hajime Isayama’s original Attack on Titan manga has topped the manga sales chart two weeks in a row, selling a huge 652,849 copies in its first week and 373,742 copies in its second week.

[Featured image by Funimation]