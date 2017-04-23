Kylie Jenner Ditches Las Vegas Appearance After Anti-Fur Protesters Show Up

Kylie Jenner has been keeping herself pretty busy in the weeks since her highly publicized split from Tyga. Over the weekend, Kylie even stopped by for the grand opening of the Sugar Factory brasserie in Las Vegas according to TMZ. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was there for a photo op but she ended up having to leave early after a group of animal activists showed up to chide Kylie Jenner for her past wearing of fur.

On Saturday night, Kylie Jenner was on hand for the grand opening of the Sugar Factory in Las Vegas. Kylie was on the red carpet for the event while taking photos to promote the event. That’s when a group of anti-fur protesters showed up and started yelling at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for her apparent love of fur. One was heard shouting from the crowd, “Kylie Jenner, you have blood on your hands.” The irony in all of this is that Kylie was not wearing any fur at the event.

This isn’t the first time one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has come face to face with the anti-fur protesters. Kim Kardashian has been attacked for her fur-loving fashion choices. In 2015, while promoting her selfie book titled Selfish, Kim Kardashian had an explosive run-in with animal rights activists.

The anti-fur protesters showed up to Kim Kardashian’s book signing and each took turns taunting and insulting the KUWTK star, calling her a “disgusting person” and asking that she autograph books addressed to the animals that died so that she could wear fur. It was reported that during the shocking encounter, Kim never reacted or let the protesters know that she was even rattled by their verbal assault.

In 2012, Kim Kardashian had another run in with the anti-fur protesters from PETA who went beyond the verbal attacks that both Kim and Kylie have been subjected to. While Kim Kardashian was in West Hollywood to promote the release of her new perfume, a PETA member named Christine Cho flour-bombed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Kim was covered in flour and was forced to leave her own event to get cleaned up.

It was after the 2012 flour-bomb that Khloe Kardashian parted ways with PETA and even made a statement that said, “I will no longer support PETA. Bullying and harassment is NEVER a solution, and I won’t be a part of any organization that thinks otherwise.”

Since her remarks against PETA, Khloe Kardashian has been seen wearing plenty of fur. That includes her appearance in this photo, which she posted to Instagram just weeks ago.

This time around, as Kylie Jenner walked the red carpet at the Sugar Factory grand opening in Las Vegas, it only took seven seconds for protesters to pounce and start yelling at the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

It didn’t take long for Kylie Jenner’s team to remove her from the Sugar Factory red carpet and retreat to safety. Meanwhile, protesters who had lined up at the event held signs that said, “Kylie Jenner Animal Abuser” and had pictures of abused animals on them.

There are plenty of reasons why people don’t like the Kardashians and their penchant for fur is just one of them. Obviously attacking them verbally, and in the flour-bombing case, physically, is an effective way to spread the anti-fur message and get the attention of the Kardashians. While the actions of PETA and other animal activist organizations probably won’t turn their Kardashian-Jenner targets into activists themselves, maybe they are at least hoping they can scare the reality TV family and other celebrities into quietly not wearing fur out of fear that they’ll be confronted.

