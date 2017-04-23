‘Jurassic World 2’ Will Take Fans Back To ‘Jurassic Park,’ Says Chris Pratt

Jurassic World 2 will have a promising plot for Jurassic Park fans. The movie will bring back old memories with many of the old dinosaurs and scarier movie plot coming back.

Jurassic World was made with a budget of $150 million and earned $1.670 billion worldwide. The team is all set to reminisce the magic again. In his latest interview with ScreenRant, Chris Pratt revealed that the new sequel will be darker. He also said that working with the new director has been great.

“Aw man, J.A. Bayona? Do you know that filmmaker? He’s a remarkable filmmaker. If you haven’t seen The Impossible or A Monster Calls, I mean he’s really visually masterful. Deep emotions and suspense. I think it’s going to be a scarier version. A little bit darker and will continue to expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn’t have imagined.”

Pratt also said that he was called because the sequel is needed to be scarier than the previous film. He also added that Jurassic World 2 will take back fans to its root.

“[Jurassic Park is] very dark; it’s very scary. I think it’s more in that vein. We’re going to go back there.”

Jurassic World 2 will not be directed by Colin Trevorrow. J. A. Bayona will take Trevorrow’s seat. Colin will remain a major part of the writing team. The film also has exciting new cast additions. Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Ted Levine will be joining the cast.

The upcoming sequel to Jurassic World will be shot in London and later in Hawaii. The shooting is said to be halfway through the production process. It is reported that movie will not rely completely on CGI and will have lots of practical effects. It will also tackle animal rights issue that the society faces today, Movie Web reported.

“The dinosaurs will be a parable of the treatment animals receive today: the abuse, medical experimentation, pets, having wild animals in zoos like prisons, the use the military has made of them, animals as weapons. The second part will be a very different movie that will explore new paths. For that reason, it was clear that it needed to be Bayona who would direct it, in order to have it grow and evolve with his very personal vision.”

The sci-fi adventure sequel will be releasing on June 7, 2018 (UK) and June 22, 2018 (US). The movie will be very different from its first installment and is bringing old and new dinosaur angles to the story. Chris Pratt will be reprising his role of Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard will be back as Claire Dearing and B. D. Wong will continue playing the role of Dr. Henry Wu.

Trevorrow also confirmed that T-Rex will be returning. The badass dinosaur was famous for eating a human alive sitting on the toilet seat. Bayona also confirmed during his interview that the new film will be related to Jurassic Park. He said that he will continue the legacy and appreciated Trevorrow for his work. Bayona added that he was surprised by the twists and turns of the story in the new film.

“I think what is tricky about doing the fifth movie of a franchise is how will you bring in new stuff and still pay tribute to what we all know and the legacy of the film. So, it’s the balance between the new stuff and the old stuff. I think Colin did a great job in the first one finding the balance between what people are expecting and what people are being again. I was kind of surprised when he pitched me the story because it leads the story to a place that we’ve never seen before and it brings some of the most important elements from the other films and makes something with them.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]