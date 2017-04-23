Ciara Wilson looked heavily pregnant in her latest Instagram post. The singer could be expecting her second child with her second husband Russell Wilson any day now.

Ciara wore a white and black polka dot dress and black slider sandals in her latest Instagram photo series, captioning “Sunday Vibes…”

The soon-to-be mother-of-two wore her light brown highlighted hair long and straight, E! News reported. Ciara overlooked the ocean on a clear plexiglass balcony with a beaming smile on her face.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

The R&B singer uploaded a video selfie of her and her husband Russell Wilson looking cozy the night prior. The couple looks to be excited to welcome their first child together!

Nights Like This Are The Best…. @DangeRussWilson ????❤️???? A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 22, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

Ciara uploaded some more pregnancy photos earlier in the week featuring the singer posing on a tennis court in a tight black dress and sky-high platform black and white Gucci sneakers.

Truly A Balancing Game In These #Gucci Stacks & This Big Belly! ☺️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Ciara is pregnant with her second child but first with Russell Wilson. The singer shares a son with rapper Future, Future Zahir, who is almost 3 years old.

Mamma Can Still Drop It Low….☺️???? A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Russell Wilson also uploaded a video of his pregnant wife swimming in a pool during the Easter holiday weekend.

Pregnant & Beautiful. Easter Dippin’ @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

The couple first announced they were expecting their first child together back at the end of October on Instagram, October 25 also happened to be Ciara’s 31st birthday.

#GreatDay #GreatVibes. ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 21, 2017 at 12:16am PDT

Ciara posted a photo with Russell holding her pregnant stomach with her huge diamond ring sparkling on display.

On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give… ????????????????????☺️❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

The 31-year-old made headlines when she posed for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar topless with a fully pregnant belly, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

???? By @danibrubaker_ Makeup @yolondafrederick Hair @cesar4styles Styled By @William_graper @harpersbazaarus A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

If the singer waited until her second trimester to announce her pregnancy, that could mean Ciara is due to give birth any day now!

The couple has not announced the sex of their baby. Ciara obviously named her first son Future after his father, Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, who goes by the rap name Future.

Thankful. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

What will the newly married couple name their first child together?

When do you think Ciara will give birth to her and Russell Williams child? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]