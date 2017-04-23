Charlize Thereon Embraces Beast Within For ‘Fast & Furious’ Villain Role

Charlize Theron is more than embracing being cast out of character.

The Oscar-winning actress got the chance to “unleash the beast” in the latest installment of the box office smash hit Fast & Furious 8.

Starring as high-tech terrorist Cipher, Theron’s role is a complete break from the “femme fatale” role typically reserved for most female villains.

“Usually when the villain is a woman, she’s a femme fatale, which makes it sound more seductive and sexier,” she said. “She’s showing a little leg and she uses her sexuality. But Cipher is a flat-out psychopath serial killer. She does unspeakable acts. There is no empathy whatsoever. She is twisted and sociopathic and psychopathic.”

While she relishes the role she’s been put in, Theron laments it’s been a long time coming. throughout the entire industry.

“Women make the best villains, hands down,” she added. “I’m sorry but they do, so there should have been another long before me.”

Now the mother of two young children, the 41-year-old veteran actress added the dimension of the character is everything to her nowadays when she goes about the business of picking out what roles to pursue.

“I have kids and family, I have to be really interested and invested to want to dedicate time away from my life,” she said. “I have to be so excited. I have to not be able to go to sleep. I want to dream about it, I want to daydream about it, I want my stomach to be in knots. If it’s not, I don’t want to do it.”

Few other things pique Theron’s interest at such levels. Her longtime charity work is one of them.

Theron was recently in her element when she attended a Shelter for All charity gala in support of Planned Parenthood, The American Civil Liberties Union, GLAAD and the National Resources Defense Council in West Hollywood.

“They’re all important to me,” she said. “I think they are all valid and important organizations that we should support in our society today that I worry about our rights and these all represent our rights and my children’s rights and freedom-that’s what I care about.”

Theron added all the uncertainty in the world nowadays made the event the place to be perhaps even more than usual.

“People are here because they care and I think they are here because they are worried and we come together when we’re in those circumstances and I think that’s a good thing,” she added.

When quizzed about what advice she would give young girls across the word as they strive to find their way, Theron quickly responded “stay true and strong and supportive. I think we need to be more supportive of women.”

In just two weeks at the box office, The Fate of the Furious is already closing in on a gate of near $1 billion worldwide, including a gate of nearly $39 million during its second weekend for an overhaul domestic haul of at least $163.4 million.

Since making its premiere, Fast & Furious has been tops at the box office each of the last two weekends,

Besides Theron, Fate of the Furious stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs, Jason Statham as Ian Shaw, Michelle Rodriguez as Lefty, Ludacris as Tej, Lucas Black as Sean Boswell, Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody and Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce.

Several media outlets have also reported the 44-year-old Johnson is now being considered for his own spinoff in the series.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]