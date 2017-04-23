Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom At The Same Party, Did She Kiss A Girl There?

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom ended up at the same party this weekend. Reports alleged that the singer got more than a little cozy with a female friend, could she be moving on with a woman?

Exes with the same friends.

The celebrities were celebrating their friend’s birthday party at a club in West Hollywood, California.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attended jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer’s 40th birthday party at the Peppermint club. Katy and Orlando recently broke up after dating for over a year.

Katy wore her hair in her new, bleached blonde buzzed cut with bright red cat-eye sunglasses.

Bloom dressed casually in a black and tan jacket, a blue t-shirt, and a baseball cap. He smiled briefly for the cameras but did not stop for any photos.

The exes were not photographed with one another that evening and seemingly kept their distance, according to E! News.

UsWeekly reported that Katy and Orlando said a “quick hello” to one another but besides that, didn’t really come in contact throughout the evening.

Did Katy kiss a girl?

According to The Sun, insiders said that “Katy and [her friend] Mia seemed really drunk and were rubbing each other’s backs and holding hands.”

The publication suggests that Perry’s friend got a little touchy-feely with the singer and kissed her neck a few times but her friends insisted that the two were just “having fun together.”

✨fifth element flow✨ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Will the “I Kissed A Girl” singer move on to a new romantic relationship with a woman?

Other celebrities spotted at the A-list bash included Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux, her fellow Friends alumni Courtney Cox, Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren, Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, Dakota Johnson, and Nicole Richie.

I went out on a Saturday night and lo and behold, some of my best girls had up and done the same #happy40thJM???????????? A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

Orlando speaks out post-breakup.

Orlando Bloom recently told Elle UK that he and Katy Perry remained friends post-breakup.

“We’re friends. It’s good. We’re all grown up.” “She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us.” “It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Katy Perry’s split with Bloom was not public knowledge yet at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party back in February and photographers caught the two during an awkward stare-down.

Thank Goddess ✨????????????@janellshirtcliff A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

Katy broke it off.

Katy was apparently the one that “pulled the plug” on their relationship. However, a separate source claims that the breakup was “mutual.”

“They are still in contact and want to keep everything between them pretty private.”

Perry was even introduced to Bloom’s son Flynn, who he had with his ex-wife, Victoria’s Secret model, Miranda Kerr.

“Katy has built a really strong connection with [Orlando’s son] Flynn. It’s sad but it will work out how it’s supposed to.”

