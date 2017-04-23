While the iMac has not seen a proper upgrade in years, it seems that the Cupertino-based tech giant is finally waking itself up from its long, extended stupor. Apple has already confirmed that new iMacs are in the making, and recent speculations are pointing to the possibility of the updated all-in-one being released sometime later this year. If a new set of rumors are to be believed, it appears that while Apple took its time with its iMac 2017 update, the tech giant is sparing no expense when it comes to its upcoming all-in-one flagship.

A recent MacRumors report has stated that the next-generation of iMacs, which are likely to debut in the second half of 2017, would feature a server-grade, premium model. The device, which is expected to include notable improvements in both specs and features, is speculated to be targeted towards the high-end professional creative market. This means that for the first time in a very long time, Apple appears to be preparing to launch a monster desktop computer that can outgun competing Windows 10 machines.

Among the most notable improvements in the upcoming iMac 2017 is a massively improved screen. Official details about the device’s specs have recently surfaced, with rumors stating that the upcoming all-in-one would be featuring an Intel Xeon E3-1285 V6 processor, up to 64GB of error-correcting ECC RAM, 2TB NVM Express PCI-e solid-state storage, and a powerful discrete graphics card. These would allow the iMac 2017 to run VR and professional-grade applications without any lags or issues.

Most interesting among these leaked iMac 2017 specs is the GPU for the upcoming all-in-one. Traditionally, iMacs utilized a mobile-class graphics unit instead of a desktop-class GPU. For the top-tier variant of the iMac 2017, however, it appears that Apple is going all-in in terms of the device’s graphical capabilities. Avid Apple fans have reacted warmly to this news, with many stating that such an upgrade to the iMac 2017’s GPU would indeed allow the machine to rival and dominate competing devices in the same class.

Also rumored for the iMac 2017 is a premium 8K display. Rumors about this premium screen have been emerging as of late, with speculations stating that the hyper high-resolution panel would be offered in the iMac 2017’s server-class variant. With massive specs and an industry-leading display, it would be difficult for creative professionals to discount the iMac 2017’s raw power and capabilities.

https://t.co/iOu7lgdAXp : #iMac2017 #Apple – iMac 2017: Apple Hard At Work To Deliver Unparalleled Desktop With Performance; Q1 2017 … pic.twitter.com/EYpmP4w3yL — TREND GIZMO (@TrendGizmo) January 12, 2017

An especially interesting rumor that has emerged as of late involves the iMac 2017’s keyboard. For years, Apple has been utilizing the Magic Keyboard as the accessory of choice for users of the iMac. For the 2017 iteration of the all-in-one machine, however, speculations are high that the Cupertino-based tech giant would be releasing a brand-new, feature-filled keyboard for the desktop. Rumors about the new keyboard are abounding, with some stating that the upcoming iMac 2017 keyboard would be equipped with a Touch Bar, according to a 9to5Mac report.

Apple’s Touch Bar, much like its latest offerings, has largely been polarizing for users of the device. While the advantages of the Touch Bar remain in question to this date, the additional features it would give the iMac 2017 would definitely be appreciated by users of the powerful all-in-one. After all, the Touch Bar is best utilized as a tool for creative productivity applications, tasks which are extremely pertinent for the demographic that Apple is targeting with the upcoming desktop.

Other rumors about the iMac 2017 include the device being equipped with a series of USB-C ports, just like its more portable brethren. Unlike the MacBook Pro 2016 and the 12-inch MacBook 2016, however, the iMac 2017 is expected to still be fitted with Thunderbolt ports. The release date of the iMac 2017 is rumored to be scheduled for the second half of the year, with the top-tier, flagship variant speculated for a late 2017 launch.

[Featured Image by Mark Lennihan/AP Images]