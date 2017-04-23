‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Luke Turns To Guardians Of The Whills Teachings

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is expected to delve deeper into the complications of the Force and the all-embracing energy field that both binds and divides the galaxy far, far away.

The Star Wars franchise is yet to go beyond the light and the dark side of the Force. It was always understood that the existence of the Jedi and the Sith are equally integral to it. However, it is believed that there is more to the Force than two opposite camps harnessing its power and that Star Wars: Episode 8 will look into this mystery.

Fans will never forget the scene in the teaser for The Last Jedi where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) makes a bold and shocking declaration that he wants to see the end of the Jedi order.

Before that eye-popping revelation, the Star Wars: Episode 8 clip showed a gloved hand that is believed to belong to the Jedi master feeling the cover of an old book that had the Jedi insignia on it.

The book is said to be one of the invaluable ancient Jedi artifacts that Luke keeps inside the Force tree. Some of the manuscripts are known to contain teachings of old Jedi masters like Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and even Anakin Skywalker.

As per the well-known Star Wars watcher and YouTuber, Star Wars HQ, one of the tomes shown in the Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser might even be the Journal of the Whills, which holds crucial information about the belief system of the Guardians of the Whills.

Those who have been following the Star Wars mythology and stories in other media such as novelizations, comic books and other printed tie-ins likely have a fair understanding of what this faction is.

It should also at least be familiar to those who have been watching the movies only since the ancient group was recently mentioned in the spinoff, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which came out late last year.

Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen) and Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen) were once members of the Guardians of the Whills, who were deemed the protectors of the Temple of the Kyber and preached about the Force.

Star Wars HQ believes that Luke has found it best to focus on learning the ways of the Force through this religious order since they predate the Jedi order itself. More to the point, it was also the Guardians of the Whills who taught Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) how to take the form of a Force ghost after his death, valuable knowledge that he passed on to both Yoda and Obi-Wan.

Star Wars HQ also directed fans to a passage from the Journal of the Whills that was included in the Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens novelization written by Alan Dean Foster. It reads:

“First comes the day, then comes the night. After the darkness, shines through the light. The difference, they say, is only made right by the resolving of gray through refined Jedi sight.”

This is taken to mean that the Jedi order’s perception of the Force is currently problematic and it will be up to Luke and also Rey (Daisy Ridley) to correct it in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

This undoubtedly makes things much more difficult for the latter and puts the fate of the fledgling Jedi in question seeing that Luke is convinced that she should not take the Jedi route.

Meanwhile, Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi speculations suggest that the Force tree, which is said to be the only thing that remained standing following the vicious attack of the First Order in Coruscant as glimpsed in The Force Awakens, will be one of the instruments in summoning a Force ghost. The other is what is contained in the Jedi artifacts.

If this is the case, this would provide Luke what he needs to call for the Force ghosts of his old masters, possibly Obi-Wan or Yoda, who is rumored to appear in Star Wars: Episode 8.

In fact, Star Wars HQ is suggesting that it is Yoda and not Rey that Luke was speaking to when he said “it is time for the Jedi to end” and that it was more of an argument than a conversation.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will hit the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]