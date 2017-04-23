Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Lionel Messi, Not Real Madrid Vs Barcelona El Clasico 2017, Is Great For Soccer

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is great for soccer. The great competition between the two soccer greats apparently bring out the best in both of them, claims Jamie Carragher. According to the former Liverpool defender, Messi and Ronaldo will realize one day that they owe their greatness to each other. Carragher, however, believes that Messi is a superior talent to his counterpart from Real Madrid. Meanwhile, the El Clasico on Sunday, March 23, 2017 will be another occasion for fans to debate about who is greater.

Carragher believes that the rivalry between the two great players will end when they retire from soccer, and there will be mutual respect between Messi and CR7. Anyway, the defender believes the Messi vs Ronaldo battle is responsible for pushing both the player to greater heights. Once they retire, they will realize how much beneficial they were for each other. Carragher, who claims to be a Messi fan, believes the Argentine legend would not have been so great if there was no Ronaldo to drive him forward. Despite being a “Messi man,” he believes there is no doubt about Ronaldo’s world-class abilities. He thinks Messi and Ronaldo should thank each other for their success.

“They have pushed each other to levels they probably didn’t even dream of.”

Lionel Messi made his debut for FC Barcelona in 2004. Since his debut, he has scored more goals in La Liga than any other player. His team won the Spanish league on eight occasions so far. He has also won the Champions League on four occasions. In comparison, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League on two occasions for Real Madrid. He has one the La Liga only once so far. On the other hand, Ronaldo won the Champions League and three Premier League titles for Manchester United. While Ronaldo is the Ballon d’Or at present after winning Euro 2016 for Portugal, Carragher believes Messi’s genius is beyond words.

“Messi is on a different level.”

According to Carragher, Ronaldo’s moves can be analyzed, but Messi’s extraordinary moves cannot be described in words. While he admires the intensity and professionalism of the Real Madrid icon, he believes Ronaldo is unable to beat defenders anymore. He has been restricted to being one of the greatest goal scorers of all time.

Carragher believes that CR7 was involved in the game when he played for Manchester United and for Real Madrid in his early years. However, he has become less interested in getting involved in the game of late and started focusing only on scoring goals.

“Messi leaves you speechless,” Carragher told the Mirror Online. “He does things that you can’t even comprehend.

The former Liverpool player believes Messi does much more for his team than what Ronaldo does for his, even though Messi surely wants to score more goals than CR7.

Ronaldo, the greatest goalscorer of all time.

Messi, the greatest player of all time. This era???? #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/b2ZXWVJtFP — BigSport (@BigSportGB) April 23, 2017

Meanwhile, the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry is in full swing at the El Clasico 2017. Messi had a bloodied mouth because of Marcelo’s elbow soon after the match started. Real Madrid scored first and went ahead. Messi, with his mouth still bleeding, was at his creative best to score the equalizer. Messi proved once again that he could be the difference between the two teams.

Messi, nevertheless, won the battle against Ronaldo at the El Clasico 2017 on Sunday. He scored the deciding blow for Barcelona, with seconds left in the match. The Argentine legend, often called the greatest soccer player ever, proved once again why he is called so.

[Featured Image by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images]