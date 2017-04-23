‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington Paid $2.5 Million Per Episode

Game Of Thrones Season 7 stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, along with other main actors, are set to make history. The actors will be paid whopping $2.5 million per episode for Season 7 and 8.

In a recent report, it is revealed that Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will be playing the most important roles in the upcoming two seasons and so they will be paid according to the ‘golden contract.’

“They have each signed monster new deals that can earn each of them up to a £2 million ($2.5 million) per episode when the fantasy drama returns to UK screens on July 17… They contain complex bonus clauses based on shared percentages of syndication payments received from more than 170 countries in which the series is broadcast.”

It is also revealed that HBO is doing everything in its power from money to casting to match fans’ expectations from the blockbuster show. It is added that the five Game Of Thrones stars will also benefit from repeat telecast of the series. From 2.5 million viewers per episode from Season 1 to 7.69 million viewers per episode in Season 6, Game Of Thrones has come a long way.

Adding streaming, DVR recordings and repeat showings of the Game Of Thrones Season 6 resulted in viewership of 23 million per episode in America, up 15% from last year. In addition, HBO Now and HBOGo numbers shot up over 70% from last year. Even budget per episode is increased at a staggering amount to shoot war scenes like the Battle of the Blackwater, Massacre at Hardhome and The Battle of the Bastards.

Many fans are speculating for Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen to meet and rule the seven kingdoms but Harington hardly pays attention to any theory. Kit Harington revealed during his latest interview that he does not care about the widely popular theory regarding Jon Snow.

“I think you have to wait and see what happens this year, and if we find out anything more about Jon. I think Jon would hate the term ‘The Prince That Was Promised.’ If someone turned to him and said, ‘You’re The Prince That Was Promised,’ he just wouldn’t pay much attention. That’s what I love about him, so I don’t really care about it either. You know, I think that’s what’s great about him. He’s got very little ego on him.”

However, not all actors are staying unaware of fan theories. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently added fuel to Cersei and Jaime Lannister’s sinister plans. He even said that he might take up his father’s seat on the Iron Throne to carry on the Lannister name.

“He’s not like his sister and brother, but he’s been on the battlefield his whole life, and knows about people’s weaknesses and loving someone unconditionally—because he loves his sister unconditionally. Plus, there are no other suitors. Well, that’s not true… but he has to step up and take his father’s place. Wow, I was about to reveal something from Season 7 and thought, ‘What am I doing?'”

Game Of Thrones Season 7 will have seven episodes and have many new cast members including Jim Broadbent and Tom Hopper. Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Iain Glen, John Bradley and Hannah Murray are also returning. The Hound, who was last left in severe condition by Arya Stark, will also be making a return. Varys and Little Finger will also play big parts in the upcoming two seasons. There will also be a funny love story surrounding wildling Tormund and Brienne of Tarth.

The Hound, who was last left in severe condition by Arya Stark, will also be making a return. Varys and Little Finger will also be seen playing big parts in the upcoming two seasons. There will be an additional funny love story surrounding wildling Tormund and Brienne of Tarth.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]