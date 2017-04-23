A Scarlett Johansson New Movie, ‘Rough Night,’ Might Dull ‘Ghost In The Shell’ Fail

Scarlett Johansson is currently getting a lot of heat because Ghost in the Shell was a flop and considered offensive. Despite this will Scarlett Johansson make a comeback with her fans with her next new movie, Rough Night, written by Broad City writers and starring top female comedians like Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, and Ilana Glazer?

Even before it was released, many movie fans and film critics were blaming Scarlett Johansson for being part of an Asian-based film when she herself was not of Asian descent.

For example, about Ghost in the Shell and its controversial casting, Boston Globe said Scarlett Johansson was participating in the problematic “Hollywood whitewashing” issue.

Regardless, part of the reason this factor might have been undetected by Hollywood producers was due to the fact that, “the publisher of the original manga and filmmaker Oshii [had] given Johansson’s casting the thumb’s up.”

LA Times added to the idea that fans were outraged about Hollywood whitewashing, and quoted representatives of the Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) stating an Asian actress should have played Scarlett Johansson’s role as Motoko Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell.

Forbes summed up the failure of Ghost in the Shell into four main reasons excluding the fact Scarlett Johansson was not Asian. Namely, Ghost in the Shell might have been destined to fail because there were a lot of other movies released in March that demanded a lot of attention from movie-goers.

With all of this failure, will Scarlett Johannson be able to return from disgrace — and will Rough Night be the turning point? Although Rough Night has not yet been released, and she was the brunt of sharp criticism that many feel is long overdue concerning all instances of Hollywood whitewashing — Scarlett Johansson fans love her.

Part of the reason she might be so popular is because Scarlett Johansson has lots of different kinds of fans since she represents every movie genre. Her acting range includes action, comedy, drama, romance, thriller, horror, and indie.

Some of her top movies are considered to be Ghost World, Her, Lost in Translation, and Under the Skin. All-time movie searches for Scarlett Johansson from her 20-year career include Home Alone 3, her role as Black Widow for Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Perfect Score, and Lucy.

Scarlett Johansson is obviously known for having hit movies that are comedic, and she also has plenty of real-life comedy. For example, TIME recently pointed out that other ways that Scarlett Johansson’s life has been weird is with her historic doppelganger from the 1960’s.

While Scarlett Johansson cannot erase the past and may wish she had a body-double that could stand in for her to deal with harsh critics, her fans love her in comedies like Lost in Translation, and Rough Night might be her chance to smooth over Ghost in the Shell‘s failure.

Sadly, Scarlett Johansson might continue to be a focus because of Ghost in the Shell‘s blunders for a couple of months since Rough Night will not be released until June 16.

So far, the hints about Scarlett Johansson and Rough Night are the fact that everyone loves Broad City, and the writers wrote Rough Night.

Interviews and trailers for Rough Night show that Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoë Kravitz spend the weekend in Miami partying. They are five best friends reuniting for a bachelorette party, and many people in the group have grown and changed in the years since they were separated.

The comedic turning point in the movie comes in when one of the characters accidentally kills a stripper, and they have to cover it up anyway.

Naturally, if Rough Night is not a hit for Scarlett Johansson, many of her fans would be won over if she accepted another role in a Woody Allen movie. Scarlett Johansson was in two Woody Allen movies in 2005 and 2006 called Match Point and Scoop.

Scarlett Johansson is also going to be busy in late 2017 filming for the new Avengers: Infinity War that will be released in 2018. About her role in the film, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was interviewed by Collider, and Feige said Avengers: Infinity War was currently on hold.

Since the production between Avengers movies has been so close, they decided, moving forward, that the movies would only be filmed one at a time. This means that Scarlett Johansson will not be filming Avengers: Infinity War until Avengers 4 is completely finished.

